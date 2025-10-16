Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to Toto Wolff claiming Mercedes wanted to take time signing George Russell's contract extension

Former F1 driver Damon Hill reacted as Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff discussed the delay in George Russell's contract extension this year. He claimed that the team wanted to take some time to sign their drivers to ensure they were "happy" with the signings.

Russell has been driving for Mercedes since the 2022 F1 season. While he has managed to deliver five race wins, he remains extremely consistent in terms of scoring points, assisting the team to extend their competitiveness at the top of the table.

Despite his strong pace, Mercedes had not given him a contract extension for the 2026 season, and a similar case with his rookie teammate, Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Reports claimed that the team was only offering him a 1 + 1 contract, but he wanted a longer contract.

However, Mercedes yesterday announced that they will retain both of their drivers for the 2026 F1 season, under the new regulations. Post the contract signing, team principal Toto Wolff claimed that the team took its time to sign the drivers because they wanted everyone to be "happy" with the contract.

"We wanted to take our time and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I'm pleased we have done that."

Former F1 driver Damon Hill dropped a four-word reaction to Wolff's statement on social media.

Damon Hill reacts to Toto Wolff's statement on driver signing (@96f1champ on Instagram)

Both Russell and Antonelli will now be heading into the new season as Mercedes drivers with the new regulations. The team is expected to have the upper hand in terms of engine development next season, considering their history of delivering strong and reliable engines.

George Russell "really proud" to continue journey with Mercedes in the future

Although he only started driving for the team in the 2022 season, George Russell has been associated with Mercedes since 2017. He was earlier their test driver, along with Force India. He continued his role along with his participation in the junior Formula series, and finally debuted on the F1 grid in 2019 with Williams Racing.

Russell continued to race for Williams and was then signed by Mercedes for the 2022 season, when they replaced Valtteri Bottas. In his statement, he mentioned that he was "really proud" to continue his journey with the team, reminiscing of his earlier days in single-seater racing.

"I am really proud to be continuing our journey together. Next year will mark my 10th since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017," George Russell said in a statement.

"It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead, particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport’s history next year."

George Russell has continued to be a strong driver this year. His victory in Canada and Baku has given Mercedes a strong hold of the second place in the Constructors' Championship, and the team is aiming to finish in this spot.

