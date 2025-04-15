Damon Hill drops 5-word reaction to reports on Adrian Newey's involvement with Aston Martin's 2025 car

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill reacted to reports claiming that Adrian Newey would not be involved in the development of the 2025 Aston Martin car. The Silverstone-based outfit had a good start to the 2025 season in the first two race weekends but has slipped back to being one of the weaker teams in the tight midfield and has not challenged for the points in the last two races.

The British team has been on a downward slope ever since its upgrade package in the middle of the 2023 season failed to deliver the results that they had initially hoped. Aston Martin was contending for podiums with Fernando Alonso a couple of years back but is now failing to even score points in the races.

However, many had hoped that Adrian Newey's arrival to the team in March of this year would revive the fortunes of the team and make them consistent challengers once again. However, Aston Martin Trackside Officer and former team principal Mike Krack confirmed to GPBlog:

"I don’t know. It’s something that, again, it's a resource split. He has started quite late for the 2025 car, and the concentration is on 2026."

Damon Hil, who won his only world championship in an Adrian Newey-designed car, gave a five-word reaction to the report on Instagram and wrote:

"Is this is true, wow!"

Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story on Adrian Newey. Credits-Instagram

Newey had ended his ties with Red Bull in May last year and served a gardening leave before joining Aston Martin in March this year.

Adrian Newey reflects on the challenge of working on the 2026 cars

Aston Martin's Managing Technical Partner, Adrian Newey, stated that he was looking forward to tackling the challenge of the 2026 cars as the sport goes into new engine regulations next year and would have new cars as well.

Speaking with BBC F1: Back to Base podcast, the 65-year-old said:

"It's going to be another challenge with the 2026 cars. Formula 1 is always running behind the clock and we are facing the same problems. For us, it's important to have a good 2025 season.

"Formula 1, you can never stop. If you stop for two weeks, some of your competitors will try something different or will find a new philosophy; you know that the car will go immediately faster. So there is a never-ending search for perfection."

Newey further added:

"I'm just looking forward to it and what will be, will be. The first target really is to get to know everybody here, understand how everybody works, and try to integrate myself with everybody."

Aston Martin would have Honda as its engine manufacturer for the 2026 season as they move away from their Mercedes ties.

