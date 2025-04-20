Former F1 world champion Damon Hill, dropped a concise reaction to Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad, who is touted as the "next Max Verstappen", becoming the youngest F2 race winner. The British driver hails from a multi-cultural family background, with his mother being of Indian descent and his father of Swedish descent.

Ad

In the last couple of years, the 17-year-old has made a name for himself as one of the top junior drivers in the world and catapulted his way to F2 in the 2025 season. In his debut year in the series, Lindblad was racing for Campos Racing under the Red Bull colors.

After a quite first two races, Arvid Lindblad, who could be the Austrian team's potential successor to Max Verstappen, won the Sprint Race in Jeddah from fellow Red Bull junior Pepe Marti.

Ad

Trending

The Campos driver finished the race in P2 on the track but was promoted to a race victory owing to Richard Verschoor's five-second time penalty and making him the youngest race winner, a record previously held by Theo Pourchaire.

Damon Hill on his Instagram Story reposted F2's post about Lindblad and gave a one-word reaction on his Story, saying:

"Guildford."

Snapshot of Damon Hill's reaction to "next Max Verstappen's" F2 win...Credits-Instagram

The reaction was an ode to the small town in Surrey, where Arvid Lindblad was born, which translates to "Golden Fort" in Old English.

Ad

With his victory, the 17-year-old moves to 18 points in the F2 standings and sits in P6 ahead of the Feature Race in Jeddah.

Red Bull's "next Max Verstappen" comments on his title aspirations in F2

Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad stated that he believed that the Sprint race victory would give him confidence for the remainder of the F2 campaign in 2025.

Ad

In his post-Sprint press conference, the 17-year-old said:

"I think it obviously gives me a lot of confidence for tomorrow because a good result today shows that the car’s competitive. We already knew that from FP and Quali but again just reinforcing that. I still think we have a little bit of work to do tomorrow because Richard was really strong.

Ad

"It gives me a lot of confidence also for the rest of the Championship, starting it off properly here after two difficult weekends. I’m just happy firstly to be in the Top 10 after Quali and now to get some good points on the board and start from here."

With a strong campaign in F2, Lindblad could find himself driving in F1 next year and potentially become Max Verstappen's teammate in the coming years if he continues to impress the Red Bull hierarchy with his performances in F2 and later in the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More