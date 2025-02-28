Former F1 world champion Damon Hill did not hold back when giving his comments on Max Verstappen and Red Bull's British bias allegations against Sky Sports. The Dutch driver and the Austrian team have been vocal regarding their discontent over alleged targeted criticism laid its way by the British broadcaster on multiple occasions.

The duo had been subjected to polarising views from fans and media alike ever since the end of the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The four-time F1 world champion has frequently taken shots at the British media by claiming that he did not have the right passport for the sport.

In his exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Damon Hill, who won his driver's title in 1996 with Williams and worked as a pundit for Sky Sports for more than a decade, reflected on Max Verstappen and Red Bull's claims of "British bias" and said:

"Red Bull fight their corner very forcefully and they don’t like criticism of Max. And they didn’t like, particularly, some of the things that were said. On the whole, they’ve always taken the view that Sky are British-centric and biased, which is really unfair I think. Actually I think there is a desire [the other way].

"I don’t think Sky wants to be accused of being biased at all. I think they want to be a fair broadcaster of the sport – credit where credit’s due and all that. They also do not want to be denied access to a very important figure in this sport. And I think Red Bull know that, and they apply pressure if they need to," he added.

Max Verstappen has been on the receiving end of the negative reactions from some fans as well especially in the UK which was evident during the F175 Launch in the O2 Arena on February 18 as well.

Damon Hill calls out Max Verstappen for his driving standards on track

Former F1 pundit Damon Hill stated that he has called out Max Verstappen for his driving standards on track whenever he has overstepped the mug. And even pointed some blame on Red Bull for not keeping the 27-year-old in check.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the 64-year-old said on the Dutchman:

"When I felt he overstepped the mark, I said so. And I think Red Bull have a responsibility, their team management has a responsibility, to the sport you know? If their driver goes over the limit on occasion, they have a responsibility to say ‘You can’t do that.’ And they don’t. That’s always been my issue with them."

Max Verstappen has been part of the Red Bull family since late 2014 and has stuck with the team ever since. The Milton Keynes outfit, in turn, have built their cars around him and have always defended him from criticism from the media and fellow drivers alike.

