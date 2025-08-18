Damon Hill puts out a stern verdict to Max Verstappen's reaction on Lewis Hamilton becoming a 4x F1 World Champion in a throwback clip

Damon Hill took to his official social media account to share a stern verdict on Max Verstappen's reaction to Lewis Hamilton's fourth F1 title. Hill, from his Instagram account, called out the Dutchman after a throwback video of them surfaced on social media recently.

Ad

Hamilton won the 2017 US Grand Prix at Texas, and as a result, he claimed his fourth F1 title. In the very next race, the 2017 Mexico City Grand Prix, Kimi Raikkonen was asked to share his thoughts on Hamilton's incredible achievement of winning four F1 titles.

Before the Finnish driver could answer, Verstappen looked at him and said:

"Basically you don't care, right?"

Replying to the Dutchman, Raikkonen said:

"No, I don't, man." Can we be happy about it? I don't think we can. I think, in a way, yes."

Ad

Trending

Following this, Max Verstappen said:

"I think we prefer to be in that position right?"

Raikkonen ended with:

"I think we can be happy for him, yeah."

As the video surfaced on social media, Damon Hill, a former F1 champion, posted the video on his official Instagram account and wrote,

"Am I alone in feeling that this is a less than magnanimous attitude that diminishes the holder more than the subject?"

Ad

Here's the screenshot of Damon Hill's reaction to Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen's statement on Lewis Hamilton:

Credit: Damon Hill on Instagram.

Max Verstappen, Kimi Raikkonen, and Valtteri Bottas were accompanied by Valtteri Bottas as the three drivers were the top three position holders during the 2017 Mexico City GP. Lewis Hamilton, who was on pole in the race, came home in P9.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton let his feelings be known after claiming four F1 titles.

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts after the British driver claimed his fourth F1 title in the United States. Speaking about his feelings back in 2017, here's what the then-Mercedes driver said:

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty Images

“I try to not leave any stone unturned – and that’s the philosophy the whole team have had. As a driver, I'm always trying to raise the bar.

Ad

“Just the other day, I was reminiscing about growing up in Stevenage, watching TV, and one day dreaming of being in F1. Here we are, 25 years later or whatever it is and I’m four-time world champion. A big, big thank you to all the fans. Thank you for your continuous support," he further added.

Lewis Hamilton beat Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari that season to seal his fourth title. With the championship, the Briton reached the elite list of drivers such as Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Alain Prost, who won four or more championships in F1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More