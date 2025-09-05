Damon Hill reacts to Fernando Alonso's comments about Stefano Domenicali's proposals about F1's future

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso's comments about F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali's proposal of having shorter races ahead of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. The Spanish driver will compete in his 22nd Italian Grand Prix this weekend and is heading into the iconic Monza track on the back of two consecutive points finishes.

Over his two-decade-long career, the two-time F1 world champion has seen a lot of evolution in the sport, including newer formats and regulation changes. To keep up with the growing popularity of the sport, former team principal and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali suggested that the sport should have shorter races, as evidenced by the increase in viewership in highlights packages.

When the 44-year-old was asked about Domenicali's comments in the pre-race press conference in Monza, Fernando Alonso was critical of the suggestion and reflected:

"I don’t know. Also, football matches are a little bit long. When I sit in front of the TV, I’m not watching 90 minutes fully concentrated. I go to the kitchen, come back — there’s always some moments of distraction, and no one is talking about having 60-minute football matches or something like that. So it’s a problem of society and the kids, but not the sport. So, probably it’s not needed, the change."

Damon Hill shared Alonso's comments on his Instagram Story and gave a strong but concise reaction to the proposed changes, saying:

"What do we want? We don't know. When do you want it? Now!"

Snapshot of Damon Hill's story... Credits- Instagram

Fernando Alonso has a contract with Aston Martin until the end of the 2026 season, and will see another round of regulation change in the sport before hanging up his gloves.

Fernando Alonso expresses his confidence in the new tools in the team

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that he was confident that the new tools within the team, which have enabled the AMR25, have better correlation with the upgrade package.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Spanish driver compared the effectiveness of upgrades to the previous two years and said:

"I think to trust the tools that we have in the factory and bring things to the track that actually deliver what was expected from them is obviously a very good thing. We didn’t have that in 2023 and in 2024. So yeah, it’s good to go back to a more normal factory-track kind of correlation and develop the 2026 car next winter, knowing that the tools are correct."

The upgrades brought in during the 2023 and 2024 seasons did not improve the performance of the car and were a key factor in Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso slipping back into the midfield from being regular podium contenders.

