Damon Hill reacts to Guenther Steiner's clumsy moment while waving the checkered flag during a Formula E race

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner was caught in an awkward moment during the Miami E-Prix held in April 2025. While waving the checkered flag, he tangled it up, and Damon Hill reacted to the hilarious video on his social media.

Steiner, who served the Haas F1 team from 2014 to 2023, was let go by Gene Haas in 2024, with Ayao Komatsu replacing him as the new team principal.

During the Formula E Miami E-Prix held on April 12, 2025, Steiner marked his appearance as a special guest. Not only that, he was given the honor of waving the checkered flag, a ceremony reserved for celebrities and VIP guests.

However, Guenther Steiner faced an awkward moment. He messed up the flag while waving as it got tangled around its rod. Moreover, instead of waving it, he spent most of his time figuring out how to untangle it. The hilarious video was caught on camera and recently shared on social media.

It also reached former F1 world champion Damon Hill, as he reshared the video on his Instagram story and said:

"Looks like there's more to this flag waving than we thought."

Damon Hill's IG Story [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

While Steiner grabbed headlines for his clumsy moment, the Miami E-Prix also turned out to be an entertaining event. Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche won the race despite starting from ninth on the grid and secured his first victory of the 2025 season. Lucas di Grassi finished P2, whereas another Porsche driver, Antonio Felix da Costa, grabbed P3.

Guenther Steiner drops driver lineup suggestion for Cadillac

Ex-Haas boss Guenther Steiner at F1 Grand Prix Of Miami - Source: Getty

Cadillac is set to debut in Formula 1 as the 11th team from the 2026 season. However, the team has yet to sign its drivers' lineup. Sergio Perez, Mick Schumacher, Valtteri Bottas, and many more drivers are reportedly on Cadillac's radar. However, former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner advised General Motors' team to go for experienced ones.

Talking to F1 Explains, Steiner said:

“If I were Cadillac, I would look to experienced drivers, for the same reason I said before. In a young team, the best is to get experience from people who have done it, who help the team to get going, and who help the team to make progress quicker than the rookies. For me, the ideal team would be Bottas and Sergio Perez. I would bring them two in."

Until last week, Perez was reported as the frontrunner to grab a seat with Cadillac. However, since Alpine fired Jack Doohan and replaced him with Franco Colapinto for just the next five races, Perez was reportedly in contact with them as well.

