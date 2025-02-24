Damon Hill reacts to Jos Verstappen's comments about Max Verstappen boycotting F1 events in Britain

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave his honest take on Max Verstappen's father Jos commenting about his son potentially boycotting F1 events in the UK. The Red Bull driver has faced the wrath of the British fans for over four years, largely owing to his iconic battles with Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 season.

Fans in the UK have not been pleased with the four-time F1 world champion and Red Bull due to the controversial ending of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi. Throughout the following years, they have resorted to booing both the driver and the team at every possible opportunity.

The same incident occurred when Verstappen and the Red Bull team principal were booed by the British public inside the O2 Arena for the F175 launch on February 18. Speaking with RaceExpress, Verstappen's father and former F1 driver Jos Verstappen spoke about the fan's behavior and said:

"Max doesn’t feel like being booed in front of 25,000 people. He also says: ‘If this is in England again next year, they certainly won’t see me there,’ and I completely agree with him. You are there for Formula 1 to promote the sport a little bit and all. Then you are booed by the public. I think that is unacceptable.

"Look, I understand it. Max is the only one who puts the English drivers under pressure and who tells it exactly how it is, but I think it is unacceptable and a real disappointment what happened there."

On his Instagram story, Damon Hill gave his reaction to Jos Verstappen's comments and gave his concise take, saying:

"Not very British to boo IMHO [in my honest opinion],"

Snapshot of Damon Hill's Story on Max...Credits-Instagram

However, negative reactions will not affect Verstappen's preparations for the upcoming season, which includes getting to know his new teammate Liam Lawson.

Liam Lawson chimes in on the challenge of facing Max Verstappen

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson stated that he believed that Max Verstappen would be the "toughest guy to beat" in the sport currently.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the Kiwi reflected on his teammate and stacking up against him, saying:

"I think he's the toughest guy to try and go in and beat, as much as we all want to win in F1, and that's what we're all here to do. For me, obviously, starting this year at these circuits and this sort of nature, for me, it's more about sort of taking those learnings and making the most of having somebody like that as a team-mate and having access to everything that he's doing."

The 23-year-old only has 11 races worth of experience under his belt in the sport after having two short stints with VCARB in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

