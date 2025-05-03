Danica Patrick drops 1-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton-Kimi Antonelli throwback

Danica Patrick has shared her one-word reaction to a comparison between an old photograph and a new one of Lewis Hamilton with Kimi Antonelli amid the Italian's first career pole position for the Sprint at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday (May 2). The teenager became the youngest pole sitter in F1 history at the Miami International Autodrome.
Kimi Antonelli edged out Oscar Piastri by just under a tenth of a second during the Miami GP Sprint qualifying, to claim the pole for the dash on Saturday. Hamilton, the man Antonelli replaced at Mercedes, went over to the rookie after the session to shake his hand and congratulate him on his first F1 career pole.
The official F1 account on Instagram posted a side-by-side photo comparison of Hamilton, shaking hands with Antonelli, firstly in 2018, when the latter was just 12 years old, and the newer photograph from Friday, after the Briton embraced Antonelli following his sprint pole on Friday.
"Seven years on... That handshake means so much more now 🥹"
Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick reshared this post, along with her reaction, via her Instagram story on Saturday.
"Wow! 🥹"
Danica Patrick is making her first appearance on Sky Sports' F1 coverage for the 2025 season, as F1 moves State-side for the first time this season. The 43-year-old has joined the punditry team at Sky, as she will do sporadically throughout the season.
While Sky had announced that Patrick would be rejoining their team for the 2025 season back in March, the American received renewed criticism from F1 fans online as she made her first appearance this season. The former race car driver first appeared on Sky's coverage of F1 back in 2021.
Lewis Hamilton qualified in P7 for the Miami GP Sprint
Lewis Hamilton finished the Miami GP Sprint qualifying in P7, as the Briton yet again lost out to teammate Charles Leclerc, who ended up in P6. Hamilton was on pole during the last sprint qualifying around China, in round 2 of the 2025 F1 season.
Speaking to the media after the session, the 7x F1 world champion shared a damning verdict of his SF-25 challenger. When asked if he could make any progress during Saturday's Sprint, Hamilton replied:
"Not really. I think all the cars ahead are faster. I don't know what else to say." [via Sky Sports]
As previously mentioned, Hamilton only finished a place behind his teammate Leclerc in the sprint qualifying session. The 40-year-old was just over two-tenths slower than the Monegasque driver, in what seems to be a difficult Ferrari to drive up until this point in the Miami GP weekend.