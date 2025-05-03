Danica Patrick drops 1-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton-Kimi Antonelli throwback

Danica Patrick has shared her one-word reaction to a comparison between an old photograph and a new one of Lewis Hamilton with Kimi Antonelli amid the Italian's first career pole position for the Sprint at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday (May 2). The teenager became the youngest pole sitter in F1 history at the Miami International Autodrome.

Ad

Kimi Antonelli edged out Oscar Piastri by just under a tenth of a second during the Miami GP Sprint qualifying, to claim the pole for the dash on Saturday. Hamilton, the man Antonelli replaced at Mercedes, went over to the rookie after the session to shake his hand and congratulate him on his first F1 career pole.

The official F1 account on Instagram posted a side-by-side photo comparison of Hamilton, shaking hands with Antonelli, firstly in 2018, when the latter was just 12 years old, and the newer photograph from Friday, after the Briton embraced Antonelli following his sprint pole on Friday.

Ad

Trending

"Seven years on... That handshake means so much more now 🥹"

Ad

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick reshared this post, along with her reaction, via her Instagram story on Saturday.

"Wow! 🥹"

Screen grab from Danica Patrick's Instagram story [via Instagram/@danicapatrick]

Danica Patrick is making her first appearance on Sky Sports' F1 coverage for the 2025 season, as F1 moves State-side for the first time this season. The 43-year-old has joined the punditry team at Sky, as she will do sporadically throughout the season.

Ad

While Sky had announced that Patrick would be rejoining their team for the 2025 season back in March, the American received renewed criticism from F1 fans online as she made her first appearance this season. The former race car driver first appeared on Sky's coverage of F1 back in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton qualified in P7 for the Miami GP Sprint

Lewis Hamilton during the Miami Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton finished the Miami GP Sprint qualifying in P7, as the Briton yet again lost out to teammate Charles Leclerc, who ended up in P6. Hamilton was on pole during the last sprint qualifying around China, in round 2 of the 2025 F1 season.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the session, the 7x F1 world champion shared a damning verdict of his SF-25 challenger. When asked if he could make any progress during Saturday's Sprint, Hamilton replied:

"Not really. I think all the cars ahead are faster. I don't know what else to say." [via Sky Sports]

As previously mentioned, Hamilton only finished a place behind his teammate Leclerc in the sprint qualifying session. The 40-year-old was just over two-tenths slower than the Monegasque driver, in what seems to be a difficult Ferrari to drive up until this point in the Miami GP weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More