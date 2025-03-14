Danica Patrick picks F1 legend Ayrton Senna as one of the three drivers she would have wanted to race against

Danica Patrick named Ayrton Senna as one of the three drivers she would pick if she had the chance to race against any of the people in the history of motorsports. She also picked Dale Earnhardt Sr, one of the most legendary drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Patrick is largely known for her participation in the IndyCar and NASCAR Series. She remains the only woman to have ever won an IndyCar race after her victory in Japan, 2008. She is also one of the few women to have participated in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time. Although she wasn't very competitive out on the field, she did spend five full seasons behind the wheel with Stewart-Haas Racing in the series.

Having been away from driving for a few years now, Danica Patrick was given a hypothetical situation where she could race with any three drivers in motorsports. Picking her choices, the Wisconsin-native picked out three-time Formula 1 World Champion Ayrton Senna and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt Sr.

"Well, let's maybe let's do a hybrid. Let's see, well, because I think I probably want to want to see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna, which is he's one of the greats in Formula One. Maybe get out there and, you know, doorbang with Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Obviously, know Jr. super well, I drove for him, he's a friend and his wife, Amy's great. But, you know, he was known as the Intimidator, so that would be a fun person to see, like, what was that? What did that feel like? Would I be intimidated? Because I have a real mean streak in me at times," Patrick said via Instagram.

Interestingly, to mark her third choice, Patrick mentioned that she would want to have Jesus Christ in her car.

"I think I put Jesus in my car. I think that, you know, in all of my spiritual practices and religious experiences, you know, I've been connecting with the energy of Jesus. It always has felt like a homie, like just your best friend, like someone that's just super cool and on your level, but just all love," she concluded.

Danica Patrick to continue as F1 pundit for Sky Sports this season

Since her retirement from full-time racing, Danica Patrick has focused her career on the broadcasting industry. In 2021, she appeared as an analyst in F1 for Sky Sports and has been marking her appearance in the championship since. She has also appeared on Netflix's Drive to Survive.

Heading into the 2025 F1 season, Danica Patrick is set to continue with Sky Sports. As revealed earlier this week, she will be working with former F1 drivers including the likes of Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button, and also alongside legendary voices of the sport like Ted Kravitz, Martin Brundle, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick, and Anthony Davidson.

Jamie Chadwick, a three time W Series champion, is the most recent addition to Sky's F1 broadcasting team.

