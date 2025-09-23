Danica Patrick reacts to Jimmy Kimmel's show's return after suspension

F1 pundit and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick gave a damning verdict on late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel's return to his show after suspension last week. The American was suspended from his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, by his broadcaster, ABC, for his refusal to make changes to his monologue regarding recently departed activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot dead at one of his rallies, and his passing has been a hot topic in American politics for the past fortnight. During his monologue on his late-night show, Kimmel made some controversial comments regarding Kirk's passing, which eventually led to his suspension by Disney-owned ABC following pressure from the FCC.

Ever since his suspension, there has been a public outcry regarding the First Amendment, with many demanding that his suspension be lifted. With his show returning to air from next week, Danica Patrick gave her reaction to the news on her Instagram Stories, saying:

"Totally fine. An employer has a choice to hire and fire and run a business. I don't think he is as funny as he used to be, but that little problem will take care of itself in time. He will either start making real jokes and not stupid, distasteful emotional jabs or he won't.

"When I raced, I never talked about politics and religion. I understood the unspoken agreement to be PC. All that is ever at play is money. And you better believe if it's not flowing something goes. Clock is ticking again,"

Snapshot of Danika Patrick's Story...Credits-Instagram

Patrick has been outspoken regarding her views on Cancel Culture and politics over the last couple of years and even entered the field recently.

Danica Patrick pays her tribute to Charlie Kirk

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick claimed that she joined politics after being inspired by activist Charlie Kirk's speeches, as she believed that the latter made being a Republican fun again.

As per The Spun, the 43-year-old gave her thoughts on Kirk and said in his funeral:

“His mission to bring conservative values into high schools and colleges helped make being a republican cool again in the youth. He was able to take a rally and turn it into a high energy fun party! He was able to take his vision and passion and turn it into reality."

“It’s in times like these that we have to look at humanity and ask why these things happen and then the most important question… what do we do next? I don’t have the answer. But I know it’s not fight fire with fire, even though anger is a dominant emotion. We need an answer that will change the world forever.”

Danica Patrick has been a supporter of the current Trump Administration and even supported Donald Trump in his campaign last year.

