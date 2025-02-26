"Daniel Ricciardo fans got their voodoo dolls in action today": Fans give their reaction to Liam Lawson's leery moment in the Red Bull

Liam Lawson became the fastest driver to reach Red Bull from its junior team as he required only 11 races to convince Christian Horner & Co. The faith from Red Bull leadership inevitably laid increased pressure on the Kiwi as fans took jibe at how the 23-year-old's spin during the first day of 2025 testing was due to Daniel Ricciardo's fans employing certain tricks in jest.

Lawson will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull after Sergio Perez was sacked by the team to bring in the New Zealander. This confirmed that the 23-year-old's late call to drive for VCARB (Racing Bulls) was an audition for the 2025 seat at Milton Keynes.

However, this required the axing of Daniel Ricciardo from the Faenza-based outfit, and with Liam Lawson losing control of the RB21 during the morning session of testing, fans were quick to bring out some odd notions:

"Daniel Ricciardo fans got their voodoo dolls in action today..."

"He's not ready clearly. Someone else [Daniel Ricciardo] is." another fan wrote.

"Riccardo excited in the corner." one wrote.

While other fans poised Yuki Tsunoda to be the ideal driver for Red Bull:

"Tsunoda should have been there." one fan wrote.

On the other hand, one explained how Liam Lawson's spin is a good indication that he is pushing the limits:

"This is good for Lawson. Totally new in a Red Bull. Needs to learn to drive it well. He made a good save, no damage, well done. Gives confidence, makes him more alert" one fan wrote.

The Kiwi has done some good mileage with the RB21 as he has done a shakedown run on February 25 and completed 58 laps of the Bahrain International Circuit during his first testing session.

Liam Lawson shares his thoughts on the Red Bull RB21

Liam Lawson at the Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 - Source: Getty

While Lawson is yet to commentate on the car's balance during testing, he shared his experience behind the wheel as a Red Bull F1 driver after his shakedown run, and said (via BBC):

"First impressions are good, it is always exciting to get in the car for the first time. For me, I have never started a full season in Formula 1, so the preparations and days like this filming day are good for me. We are also learning about a new car as well and so far the RB21 feels good; the next few days of testing will be beneficial."

"My target, simply, is to be fast and to be where the team needs me to be. The goal is to regain the Constructors’ this year and if we can achieve that then it means I am doing my part. Collectively all of our goals are the same and that is to be as far up the front as we can."

Liam Lawson has scored six points in the 11 races that he participated in. He will be hoping to change this statistic and add podiums and victories to his trophy cabinet with the Austrian giant.

