Daniel Ricciardo finds out about erotic novel featuring him and his reaction is absolutely priceless

Daniel Ricciardo was recently featured in a novel as the protagonist, and his picture was iconically used on the cover page of the book. The novel is called "Overtake My Heart: Thicc Ric Races For Love."

Ricciardo came to know about the existence of this book through the F1 podcast, eff won with DRS, and as expected, he was unaware of this. He looked amused and confused when he was told of this.

"I have never heard of this. I think I'm flattered, I don't know. But I can't say I've heard of it," Ricciardo said.

The book is written by Anita Driver, as it says on Goodreads, and the apparent plot of the novel revolves around Emily, who is finding her way through Formula 1 and is charmed by Daniel Ricciardo.

It is, without a doubt, a romance novel, and might as well be a good read for the hardcore fans of the Australian. The cover also features a Red Bull in front of the shirtless Ricciardo, a team where he was racing as a permanent driver till 2019, and rejoined this season as their reserve.

Daniel Ricciardo has 'motivated' Alpha Tauri, reveals Red Bull advisor

The Australian was promoted as AlphaTauri's permanent driver, replacing rookie Nyck de Vries after the latter failed to give a competitive performance. Daniel Ricciardo's return came after his contract with McLaren was terminated a season early on 'mutual grounds'. His performance with AlphaTauri is aimed to bring in more points to the team.

While he has not been successful to do so, he has certainly brought some 'motivation' to the team, as Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko revealed. PlanetF1 quoted Marko:

"The change has had a very positive effect, in terms of mood and motivation in the AlphaTauri team."

He further stated that Daniel Ricciardo has been performing significantly better than De Vries and he has been at level with his current teammate, Yuki Tsunoda.

"While the gap of De Vries was on average three to five tenths, Ricciardo, if you adjust for all that, is significantly less, if not on par with Tsunoda," Marko said.

Daniel Ricciardo is yet to score a point this season with the AlphaTauri. They currently sit at the bottom of the championship standings with three points, all scored by Tsunoda. This is the worst the Faenza-based team has performed in recent history