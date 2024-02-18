Daniel Ricciardo issues verdict on V-CA-RB's 2024 F1 challenger after first shakedown 

Visa Cash App RB F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has claimed he felt really good driving the VCARB 01 on the track during its first shakedown.

The team formerly known as AlphaTauri has been rebranded by the parent company Red Bull in their bid to work closer with the reigning world champions. The Faenza-based outfit launched its first car under the new name a couple of weeks ago and had its first shakedown ahead of the pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 21.

Speaking with Autosport.com, Daniel Ricciardo spoke about his first impressions of the car and their ambitions heading into the new season. He said:

"From a feeling, it was just nice to get a few laps again after a Christmas break. It's hard to know yet where we will be but I felt really good getting behind the wheel again. Being back with Red Bull was already something that made me feel whole again, being back with that family.

"And now this year it's another phase of this team's 'career'. It's a time when we're no longer seen as just a Red Bull kind of junior team. It's a team that's standing on its own two feet."

Daniel Ricciardo explains his move back to the Red Bull sister team in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo stated that his move to the then-AlphaTauri was last minute as he pointed out Red Bull's tendencies of throwing curveballs at their drivers.

The Aussie explained that he stayed on his toes and was ready for the opportunity when it happened ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2023. He said (via Sportskeeda):

“The AlphaTauri seat came up very last minute. You know I, part of me knows I like being back in the Red Bull family. I know they can throw these call-it-curveballs at you. So I try to remind myself to stay on my toes and be ready just in case. But yeah, I didn’t think it was going to come maybe that soon.

"But I was like you know what? Like what the hell, this is where ultimately I want to be. I wanted to be back on the grid and I was so happy being back in the Red Bull family, that it was an opportunity that I didn’t want to miss.”

Heading into his first full season with the team, Daniel Ricciardo would hope to get the best results possible and present himself as a viable candidate for Red Bull for the 2025 season.