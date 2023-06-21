Daniel Ricciardo itching for a ‘fairytale ending’ to his F1 career

Daniel Ricciardo recently stated a return to Formula 1 competition with Red Bull would be a "fairytale ending" to his career.

After a challenging two-year stint at McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo was left without a spot on the starting grid in 2023. As a result, he returned to Red Bull Racing team as a reserve driver.

A vacancy at Red Bull next season appears improbable with Sergio Perez staying according to contract as Max Verstappen's teammate. However, Ricciardo has already expressed his dreams of competing again in 2024. He has even hinted at attempting to find a way back to his old team.

"This for me would be like the fairytale. Honestly, the fairytale ending [would be] to finish my career here if I could have it all my own way," Ricciardo said to ESPN during an interview.

F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Previews

Ricciardo is rumored to be open to the notion of competing with the sister Red Bull team in 2024 - the Scuderia AlphaTauri. It may increase his chances of rejoining Red Bull in the future.

However, Dr. Helmut Marko went on to rule out the prospect of Ricciardo replacing Nyck de Vries in 2023. This is despite Ricciardo's name having already come up amid recent rumors regarding the seat at AlphaTauri held by De Vries.

Sebastian Vettel is set to join Daniel Ricciardo at Nordschleife

In addition to Daniel Ricciardo driving the RB8, Sebastian Vettel's 2012 championship-winning Red Bull will also field its RB7. This is the car in which he won the 2011 World Championship.

Both drivers will operate their Formula One engines on e-fuel, a sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel generated from renewable resources.

Both drivers express their excitement about competing against one another on this storied track. Sebastian Vettel will compete in the car he used to win for the team and himself.

Meanwhile, the former Australian driver Mark Webber's F1 car is being driven by Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian is eager to take on the track's difficulties, which range from slow, tricky corners to fast, lengthy straightaways.

This event, which involves loading an electric vehicle with fuel and giving it a hard run around the track, aims to raise public awareness of carbon-neutral fuels. The possibility of a greener future in the world of motorsports without sacrificing the thrill is demonstrated by the usage of this fuel in some of the fastest race cars.

