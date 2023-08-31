Daniel Ricciardo could have Liam Lawson as his AlphaTauri F1 teammate next season, according to reports

Journalist Michael Lamonato believes Daniel Ricciardo would have a permanent seat with AlphaTauri in the upcoming season of Formula 1 and would be partnered by rookie Liam Lawson.

AlphaTauri will go under rebranding once more in the next season and a lot of marketing will be required when it happens. Lamonato feels that Liam Lawson, who made his debut in the Dutch GP, replacing an injured Daniel Ricciardo, could be a potential driver because of his youth.

Along with him, the Australian could make a great pairing for marketing purposes, and his driving skills are decent as well.

Lawson has mentioned his will to take a permanent seat in Formula 1 with AlphaTauri in the upcoming season. He is currently Red Bull's reserve driver but is also racing in the Japanese Super Formula Series, standing second. It is his goal to win the series and then get his permanent F1 seat with the team.

Liam Lawson during the 2023 Dutch GP with AlphaTauri, replacing Daniel Ricciardo (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo after the latter sustained a fracture on his hand after crashing out on Turn 3 during the second practice session in the Netherlands. He finished P13 in the race, which is decent owing to the fact that it was his first F1 race without much practice.

Yuki Tsuonda made his F1 debut in 2021 with the team and has stuck with them since. However, his recent performances have shown that he might not require a senior driver to be his teammate. Hence, he could be moving to a team in the leadership role.

Daniel Ricciardo could return to racing in Singapore

As mentioned, the Australian suffered from a fracture and is currently not in the condition to race. He joined the team mid-season in Hungary after Nyck de Vries was replaced since he failed to make it up to their expectations. However, after his injury, it is apparent that Ricciardo would have to miss out on a few races.

Christian Horner, Red Bull's team principal, revealed that he the Australian is aiming for the Singapore Grand Prix to return to racing. The Grand Prix weekend will be held from the 15th of September; around two weeks from now. This would mean that he would have to miss out on the Italian GP at Monza, where he won in 2021.