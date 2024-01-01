Daniel Ricciardo no longer the obvious choice to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull: Reports

Daniel Ricciardo will reportedly not be a prime candidate to replace Sergio Perez in or after the 2024 F1 season. Even in 2023, there were several questions about Checo and whether Red Bull would replace him because he was underperforming compared to his teammate Max Verstappen.

The rumors died down as the Mexican driver was locked in the team for 2024. However, the next season will be the decider for Perez's future.

Since Daniel Ricciardo left McLaren and was reunited with Red Bull as a reserve driver, he was instantly considered the first driver who could replace Sergio Perez. Motorsport.com has now reported that the Austrian-British team might not look for future drivers from within their camp in the near future.

This could mean that Ricciardo, who is driving for AlphaTauri at the moment, might not be the obvious replacement for Perez like he once was considered by many.

Sergio Perez ended the 2023 F1 season on a high note by securing second place in the drivers' championship. However, he was miles behind his teammate Max Verstappen and was closely chased by Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton.

Only time will tell whether Red Bull will look for Checo's replacement inside their own umbrella or from other teams and junior programs.

F1 pundit feels Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat is in danger as long as Daniel Ricciardo drives for AlphaTauri

F1 pundit and presenter Will Buxton believes Daniel Ricciardo will automatically put pressure on Perez since he joined AlphaTauri. He recently told The Fast And The Curious podcast:

“For as long as Daniel’s sitting in that Alpha Tauri, he [Sergio Perez] is not going to be safe. Because the only reason Daniel’s there is to put pressure on him. And I think Red Bull has probably come to the realization that the only driver who can replace Daniel, is Daniel.

"If Daniel gets back to Daniel’s form of old, then they’ll stick him in the car next to Max because they were the best driver lineup that they’ve had in terms of a two driver team, I think ever."

He added:

"And Daniel played really nicely with Max, and Max looked up to and respected Daniel. I don’t think it’d be quite the same now because Max has elevated himself to a level that’s beyond almost any driver and Formula 1."