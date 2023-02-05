Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo mentioned that he was not sad that he could not drive an F1 car at the iconic Bathurst track. The track is situated in Bathurst, New South Wales, in Ricciardo's home country, Australia. The circuit, often referred to as 'Blue Hell', is known for its dangerous layout and played host to the Australian Grand Prix before the F1 World Championships began in 1950.

The Aussie is the reserve driver for Red Bull Racing for the 2023 season, and his duties include him doing some commercial activities like the test run in Bathurst. However, he was unable to make a test run in the RB-7 as he was present at the livery launch of the RB19 in New York.

Speaking to GPFans, Daniel Ricciardo stated that he was not jealous of Liam Lawson for driving in Bathurst as he was still in vacation mode, adding:

"It is all good. I am still kind of in holiday mode so that seems to serious for me right now. A 110cc dirt bike is all I can handle right now!... I went as a kid ages ago in a rental car. I have never been there for an actual event so I will get there at some point one day. I still would like to drive something in anger around there, even if it is not competitively, even if someone gives me their car for one day to do some laps."

"I’m trying not to put too much stress on it" – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo revealed that he was not putting too much stress on himself being outside the car in 2023. According to the Race, he said:

“I’m still taking it as a day-by-day approach. I’m trying not to put too much stress on it. I know being here at the launch does excite me and it’s a cool feeling. But I’m also really happy to be taking the year I’m taking. At least currently where I sit. It does really feel right."

Daniel Ricciardo stated that despite being on sabbatical, he would like to stay sharp and involved in the sport, adding:

“I need to stay obviously sharp enough that if I do need to jump in spontaneously that I’m not 20kg overweight, but I look pretty good right now so I think I’m all right... It’s a chance for me to take a bit more of a lighthearted approach to things and ease off. I think if I went into something that was going to put a lot of pressure on me I’m not sure I’d exactly enjoy it."

Daniel Ricciardo is expected to assume his duties during his home race at the Australian Grand Prix.

Poll : 0 votes