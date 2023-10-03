Daniel Ricciardo to miss the F1 Qatar Grand Prix, Liam Lawson set to continue with AlphaTauri - Reports

Daniel Ricciardo would reportedly be sitting out another Grand Prix as Liam Lawson would take on the steering wheel of the AlphaTauri during the 2023 F1 Qatar GP as well.

Liam Lawson came in to replace the Australian driver after he injured his hand during the Free Practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix earlier this season. Although it was initially thought that Daniel Ricciardo would make his comeback by the Singapore GP, it did not happen as his hand took more time to heal.

While this is giving more opportunity to the young Super Formula driver Liam Lawson, there will come a time when Ricciardo will jump back in his seat again. However, it might take some more time as has been mentioned by Racer.com, because despite Ricciardo stepping in the simulator, he did not get his best performance and it would be tough for him to jump in the seat during a Sprint weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo is currently targeting for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas to mark his return to the AlphaTauri seat. It is essential for him to acquaint himself with the car since he has also been chosen as their driver for the 2024 season, alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals Red Bull boss still believes in him

After his stint with McLaren ended one year prior to the contract, Daniel Ricciardo was left out for the 2023 season and because he wanted to be in a strong and competitive car, he was left out from the grid for this season.

This was until Red Bull re-signed him as their reserve driver as he returned to the team for the first time since 2018. It is apparent that it wasn't the easiest task for him to get back to the team that he once left, however, he mentioned that it was different for him.

As Ricciardo mentioned, Christian Horner, the team principal, still carries a positive mindset. Goodwood.com quoted Daniel Ricciardo:

"His investment in me, his interest, the open arms, I feel he's been a really big supporter. He really wanted me to get back to a level he knows I'm capable of. He still believes I can do it, and he just wants to see it."

If it wasn't for Red Bull signing him, Ricciardo would have been left out. After Nyck de Vries had to be replaced mid-season, the Australian driver came in to fill the vacant seat.