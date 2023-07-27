Daniel Ricciardo proves Helmut Marko that signing him over Liam Lawson “worked out perfectly” for AlphaTauri F1 seat

AlphaTauri's advisor, Helmut Marko recently took the bold step of replacing Nyck de Vries with seasoned driver Daniel Ricciardo after the British Grand Prix. The decision raised eyebrows among F1 fans and pundits alike.

The Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, however, showcased the wisdom behind Marko's choice. Ricciardo's speed and performance silenced critics and proved that the signing "worked out perfectly" for the AlphaTauri F1 team.

At the Hungaroring, it was evident that Ricciardo's presence injected a new wave of confidence into the AlphaTauri garage. The Australian driver displayed his prowess in both qualifying and the race, outperforming his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in both sessions. Although points eluded him, Ricciardo's exceptional performance had Marko beaming with satisfaction.

"He lost three or four places because of the collision after the start. Thirteenth place is fine. But it's also the positive momentum he brought to the team and a stabilization of the technical statements and changes - the driver change has worked out perfectly," Marko explained to Sky Sports Germany.

Helmut Marko's decision to sign Ricciardo over Nyck de Vries, who was let go after the British Grand Prix, was initially met with skepticism. De Vries had displayed flashes of talent, and his departure raised questions about the team's direction. However, Ricciardo's arrival proved to be a game-changer, bringing stability and a renewed sense of purpose to AlphaTauri.

Looking ahead, Daniel Ricciardo's presence at AlphaTauri promises to be a catalyst for further progress. As he continues to acclimate to the car and build rapport with the team, the future looks bright for both the driver and the team.

With his characteristic smile and affable personality, Ricciardo has already become a fan favorite within the paddock.

Nico Rosberg criticizes Daniel Ricciardo's "open desire" to replace Sergio Perez next season

Daniel Ricciardo's aspirations to secure a future at Red Bull Racing have attracted criticism from former world champion Nico Rosberg.

His candidness about his desire to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing next season has raised eyebrows and created unnecessary pressure, according to Rosberg.

Following two underwhelming seasons with McLaren, Ricciardo found himself off the F1 grid at the end of 2022 after the team decided to terminate his contract a year early. However, his talent and experience have now led to a lifeline with AlphaTauri, and he rejoined the Faenza squad in time for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Despite feeling optimistic about his chances of scoring points, a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the race start hampered Daniel Ricciardo's performance. It left him eager to prove his worth in the remainder of the F1 2023 campaign.

The AlphaTauri AT04 has struggled to make an impact this season, scoring only two points and languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Former world champion Nico Rosberg weighed in on what success would look like for the Australian driver during his loan spell with AlphaTauri.

"Well, it's going to be really dominating Tsunoda, it's going to be getting some points, some strong races," Rosberg analyzed during the Sky F1 podcast.

Rosberg acknowledged that success for Daniel Ricciardo could come in the form of outperforming his teammate Yuki Tsunoda and securing valuable points. But he expressed concerns over the Australian's focus on openly discussing his desire to return to Red Bull Racing.

Rosberg believes that Daniel Ricciardo's emphasis on wanting to reclaim a seat at Red Bull Racing creates unnecessary pressure. He claimed that it detracts from his primary task of performing well for AlphaTauri.

The former world champion asserted that Ricciardo should concentrate solely on racing for his current team and delivering strong results.

"It's a mistake for him to put so much focus on 'I'm only here because I want to get back to Red Bull Racing,'" Rosberg explained

The situation at Red Bull Racing is not devoid of its own challenges, with Sergio Perez currently struggling to match the pace of his teammate Max Verstappen. Ricciardo's hopes of securing a seat at the top-tier team hinge on both his own performances and Perez's form.

With the second half of the F1 2023 season still to unfold, Daniel Ricciardo has ample opportunities to prove his worth and showcase his abilities. Dominating his teammate and securing points for AlphaTauri will undoubtedly strengthen his case for a potential return to Red Bull Racing.