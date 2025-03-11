Daniel Ricciardo pulls back the curtain on the greatest thing about not being an active F1 racer anymore

Daniel Ricciardo believes that life outside of Formula 1 has given him a much-needed break from the sport’s relentless schedule and pressure. Speaking to GQ Australia, the former Red Bull and VCARB driver admitted that he has been enjoying his downtime away from the high-intensity environment of F1.

Since he departed from the grid after the Singapore Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo has largely maintained a low profile in the media. His most recent public appearance was at his Enchante pop-up store in New York, though he has now broken his silence in an interview ahead of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

Reflecting on his post-F1 life, Daniel Ricciardo admitted that stepping away from the sport has allowed him to embrace a more relaxed and balanced routine. He acknowledged that the demanding F1 schedule had left little room for a normal life, and he now appreciates the freedom to enjoy the smaller things, away from the constant scrutiny and pressures of the sport.

Speaking to GQ Australia in an interview published on March 10, he briefly described his life outside the sport saying:

“The greatest thing about my days now is not having a schedule. I have things to do, but I am not under time pressure. Racing was down to the minute, and it became stressful to constantly live in such a tight, scheduled regime. I can wake up now and go for a walk to get a coffee. It’s all about doing the little things, which I never felt I had the time to do before.”

The Perth-born driver has been focusing on his business ventures, with Enchante hosting pop-up stores in Austin and New York last year. He recently expanded his DR3 collection with the launch of the Enchanted Rose wine, further cementing his presence in the lifestyle and wine industry.

Daniel Ricciardo makes a revelation on his motivation on Drive to Survive Season 7

Daniel Ricciardo admitted in Drive to Survive that he had questioned whether the risks of Formula 1 were still worth it, a moment of self-reflection that he acknowledged could make him appear vulnerable as a competitor. He attributed this mindset shift to growing older and becoming less reckless, a natural evolution with experience and maturity.

In the episode Elbows Out, Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner questioned Ricciardo’s motivation, particularly as the team was evaluating him for a potential return to Red Bull. However, Daniel Ricciardo refuted the notion that he had lost his drive, insisting that his passion for racing remained intact. He maintained that while his perspective on risk-taking had changed, his hunger to compete at the highest level had not wavered.

Despite Ricciardo’s defense of his commitment, the episode subtly highlighted the doubts surrounding his ability to return to his peak form. While he remained determined, his lack of consistent results influenced Red Bull’s decision-making process, ultimately leaving him without a seat in 2025.

Despite the events that unfolded during the season where he lost his drive, Daniel Ricciardo claimed on the show that his inner confidence, hunger, and drive were never lost. He reckoned he was as hungry as he was at the start of his career.

When it came to taking risks on the track, Daniel Ricciardo spoke to Netflix saying:

“I don’t know if I want to say it because its too vulnerable., Yeah. Like ultimately ‘Is it worth the risk?’ You know. But yeah it just opens you up for weakness.”

Asked by Geri Horner if Ricciardo was still hungry, Christian Horner replied:

“It’s like what I was saying about the horse. It’s whether it's still burning inside?”

Speaking about whether the fire was still burning inside him, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“There’s still that inner confidence and belief that I can do something pretty special. I feel like as hungry as I was ten years ago.”

Drive to Survive wrapped up Daniel Ricciardo’s story arc after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, despite his actual departure from Formula 1 unfolding later in Singapore. The show condensed his exit, leaving out key developments from the latter half of the season.

Since leaving the sport, the Australian has kept a low profile, making few public appearances. Most recently, he was spotted at a Buffalo Bills game in New York. However, in the lead-up to the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, he is set to re-engage with fans, hosting a pop-up store for his brand Enchante on Chapel Street in Melbourne.

