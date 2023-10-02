Daniel Ricciardo is Red Bull's favored driver to replace Sergio Perez at the end of the 2024 F1 campaign: Reports

There are several rumors and reports doing the rounds that Daniel Ricciardo could be the prime candidate to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull at the end of the 2024 F1 season.

Furthermore, there are chances that Red Bull could bring in the Australian mid-season if Perez is unable to perform at a desired level.

Red Bull and AlphaTauri have been in the news for a few months now, especially in regards to their driver lineup. At first, the seniors at Red Bull replaced Nyck de Vries with Ricciardo at AlphaTauri because of how poorly the former was performing.

After a few races, Ricciardo met with an accident and broke his arm, which allowed Liam Lawson to step up and make his Formula 1 debut.

Expand Tweet

At the moment, it is very clear that Daniel Ricciardo will return to take back his seat at AlphaTauri, with both he and Yuki Tsunoda driving for the team in 2024. Lawson will return to serving Red Bull as a reserve driver despite several rumors of him potentially getting a seat at Williams.

When it comes to Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen is locked with the team until 2028 and has no intentions of moving.

On the other hand, there have been several questions and discussions about Sergio Perez's performance. Not only is the Mexican able to perform as consistently as Verstappen, he is not even able to perform decently compared to drivers from other teams.

Expand Tweet

According to F1 presenter Lawrence Barretto's column on F1.com, Daniel Ricciardo could be one of the top picks to replace Perez. This works perfectly for the Austrian-British team as they will be able to give Liam Lawson a chance in Formula 1 through their sister team AlphaTauri.

Of course, nothing is confirmed yet and only time will tell how things will play out in 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo sheds light on his relationship with Sergio Perez

Daniel Ricciardo recently opened up about Sergio Perez and how he has gotten along with him over the years.

Ricciardo initially stated how he has been cool with Perez and how they have even swapped helmets with each other. Furthermore, he feels the Mexican's Red Bull stint has been great.

“We both joined F1 in 2011, so we’ve had a very similar length in career and it’s been cool, equally I’ve done a helmet swap with Checo so I’ve always got on well with him. Before Checo got the Red Bull seat, there were question marks like ‘Is he going to be on the grid that year?’ I wouldn’t go as far as saying like he resurrected his career, but to come back in a big way, I think it’s a cool story," he said on the Talking Bulls Podcast.

Of course, both Perez and Ricciardo are well aware that they are fighting for a seat in Red Bull. However, the two share a decent relationship off the track.