Daniel Ricciardo's diet: What does he eat in a day to stay fit

RB's Daniel Ricciardo is a high-performing athlete involved in the intense, adrenaline-filled motorsport, F1.

Compared to athletes in other sports, people seem to believe that F1 drivers don't need to follow fitness religiously because they seemingly only drive a car around a circuit.

However, that is far from the truth. The drivers experience immense physical strains as G forces up to 5 Gs to impact them while driving for two hours, sometimes more. This makes fitness extremely important for any driver to stay competitive.

Daniel Ricciardo has raced in F1 since 2011. In the past 13 years, he has won eight races with 245 total starts, so it's apparent that he knows his way around a diet.

According to Man of Many, the RB driver has a balanced diet throughout the day. His morning starts with a nutrition-rich breakfast including avocado, bacon, eggs, and vegetables. Following his cardio session, he then also consumes fruits.

During the day, Daniel Ricciardo has a heavy lunch consisting of chicken breasts, and sweet potato, with a side of some lemon garlic sauce. This protein-loaded lunch is then followed by a shake after working out.

Finally, he includes some rice, black beans, and corn with the chicken to make up his dinner.

Daniel Ricciardo on having high-carb foods in his diet: "My metabolism is very fast"

Athletes usually avoid food items loaded with calories and carbs, however, Daniel Ricciardo has quite a taste for all kinds of food. Speaking to GQ, the RB driver revealed that his high metabolism makes it essential for him to consume more carbs in his diet. He said:

"Like everyone, I like a bit of naughty food, but I'm quite fortunate in that I really like healthy stuff as well. I just try and keep my food balanced. I'm eating an even portion of carbs, proteins and fats, and trying to have lots of colours in my meals. My metabolism is very fast so having carbs and fats in there is important. That’s it, simple!"

Daniel Ricciardo's diet seems to be working well for him. The 34-year-old has been racing for RB since last year after replacing Nyck de Vries mid-season. His pace has not been very strong in the season so far. He scored five points, but that came during the Sprint race at Miami last week. Other than that, he has failed to score any points.

Meanwhile, his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda has already scored 14 points with three top-ten finishes so far in the season.