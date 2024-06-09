Daniel Ricciardo's "Eat S**t" retort to Jacques Villeneuve goes viral

Daniel Ricciardo recently blasted Jacques Villeneuve for harshly criticizing him on Sky Sports on Friday. The Australian responded to Villeneuve's comments by highlighting his performance at the qualifying session of the Canadian GP.

At the race weekend in Canada, former world champion Jacques Villeneuve was one of the guest presenters on Sky Sports. While discussing different drivers on Friday, Villeneuve made some extremely harsh comments on Ricciardo. He questioned the Australian's presence in F1 and claimed that he has not been able to perform well since his Red Bull days.

In the practice and qualifying sessions in Canada, however, Daniel Ricciardo performed great. He was P5 and P6 in the second and third practice sessions respectively and secured P5 in the qualifying session. He was only +0.178 seconds behind the polesitter George Russell and second-placed Max Verstappen.

When Sky Sports asked about Villeneuve's harsh comments on him, Ricciardo simply stated that he secured P5 and was only a few tenths of a second behind the top drivers. He harshly concluded his response.

“I’ve just been told. I don’t listen or read but yeah there’s definitely some people out there who, yeah or whatever. I won’t give him the time of day. But yeah, top 5, I’ve been quick all weekend, well less than two tenths from pole so - eat s#@t.”

Since this back-and-forth between Jacques Villeneuve and Daniel Ricciardo was quite unfiltered, it gained a lot of attention among F1 fans. Both Villeneuve's criticism and Ricciardo's response went viral. Ricciardo's response was witnessed by thousands of fans who were watching Sky Sport's F1 live broadcast. Later on, F1 fan accounts like @FastestPitStop reposted the quotes that gained a lot of traction, accruing over 300,000 views and 9000 likes.

Some people criticized Ricciardo for not being able to score enough championship points in 2024.

"Spoken like a man with 5 WDC points," one added.

"Those are some strong words from a driver is a grand total of 5 WDC points," another chimed in.

Jacques Villeneuve's harsh comments on Daniel Ricciardo

Jacques Villeneuve did not hold back one bit while criticizing Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the 2024 F1 Canadian GP.

After the FP1 session, where Daniel Ricciardo was quicker than his teammate, the former F1 world champion harshly criticized the Australian on Sky Sports. He boldly said that he has been given ample time to improve, something that multiple world champions like Lewis Hamilton deserve. He added that if Ricciardo is unable to perform, he should go home and make room for other drivers to race in F1.

"Why is he still in F1? We’re hearing the same thing now for the last four, five years — we have to make it better for him, poor him. It’s been five years of that. Sorry, no, you’re in F1," Villeneuve snapped.

"Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton, who’s won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver that can’t cut it. Can’t cut it? Go home, there’s someone else who can take your place" the former Canadian driver went on.

After the first eight races of the 2024 F1 season, Daniel Ricciardo stands in 14th place with only five points. His teammate, Yuki Tsunoda is in 15th place with two points.