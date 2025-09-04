Daniel Ricciardo's latest announcement goes viral as the driver teased partnership with Ford Racing

Daniel Ricciardo has been away from racing since the last time he took part in an F1 race in 2024, but he has hinted at a partnership with Ford Racing, as the American giant rebrands its motorsport division. Ford Performance division was replaced by Ford Racing a few hours before Ricciardo's post.The 36-year-old has vast experience in racing, as he has raced F1 cars for a respectable 257 race weekends. He has also won eight races and was the most successful Aussie on the F1 grid for a while, before departing the sport altogether last year.Since then, he has remained active on social media but has distanced himself from the racing world altogether. With Ford rebranding its motorsport division to Ford Racing, Ricciardo was seemingly given the call to join forces with the American manufacturer, as the two parties choreographed their social media posts on the occasion.With the 36-year-old captioning his post in such a way, more details about his alliance with Ford Racing are expected to be made in due course of time:&quot;More around the corner...&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSubsequently, Ford Racing's Instagram account replied to the story with a quirky emoji, looking at what their partnership would soon have to offer:&quot;👀&quot;Ford's response to Daniel Ricciardo's Instagram story | Source: Instagram/@fordracingMeanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo's coalition with Ford Racing has again brought him closer to Red Bull Racing. The former manufacturer would help in the production of the powertrains for the Milton Keynes-based squad from the 2026 season onwards, as Ford's name would be prominently present on the car.Daniel Ricciardo explains why he picked up racing in the first placeDaniel Ricciardo at the 2024 F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: GettyDaniel Ricciardo stayed on the F1 grid for 14 years. In this time, he raced for six outfits and etched his name as the &quot;honey badger&quot; in the racing sphere.Though the eight-time race winner was relatively successful in comparison to his pals, the origins of Ricciardo picking up racing are an entirely different story. He recently shed light on the topic (via F1's official website):&quot;[My] childhood was great. I was always driven to do something that scared me a bit. The reason I got into racing was because no one was really doing it. It was my chance to do something a little bit cooler than everyone else. I was just showing off, but showing off has got me to a really good place in life.&quot;&quot;Sometimes I think about things like winning Monaco and think, ‘Did that actually happen?!’. I always loved racing, but I never thought I’d have the career I had and make it to F1. You just have to take everything one step at a time. If you look too far ahead, everything looks a bit daunting.”On the other hand, Ricciardo's partnership with Ford Racing opens up a variety of prospects for the Aussie, who could seemingly get backdoor access to the sports where the American giant has a presence, but there has been no confirmation made about such plans as of yet.