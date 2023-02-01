Daniel Ricciardo's rumored girlfriend sends his fans gushing over the pair: "He’s found someone who smiles like he does"

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most recognizable faces in F1. Though the Honey Badger is not on the 2023 F1 grid, he is still considered an unofficial ambassador for the sport. He is currently with Red Bull as the third driver, but will also help the team create promotional content. Hence, millions of fans are extremely interested in his on-track and off-track lives.

He has recently been spending time with his family and friends during the off-season. In one of the pictures he posted on Instagram, he is seen with his rumored girlfriend, Heidi Berger. According to reports, both have been together since 2019, but have never made their relationship official since, as they like to keep their love lives quite private. However, they have been seen together several times on Daniel Ricciardo's Instagram, hinting that they might be dating.

Heidi Berger is an up-and-coming actress who was born in Austria in 1997 and studied at New York University. She is connected to F1 as her father, Gerhard Berger, was a famous Austrian F1 driver. He raced with top teams like Ferrari and McLaren. As of now, she has been on several TV shows namely Onde Esta Elisa?, Tres Mulheres, A Unica Mulher, etc.

Although Daniel Ricciardo is no longer on the F1 grid, his popularity on social media has somewhat increased since the 2022 F1 season. He received thousands of likes and comments on the recent pictures with Heidi Berger and other close ones.

F1 Twitterati react to Daniel Ricciardo's adorable picture with his rumored girlfriend

Daniel Ricciardo's latest picture with his rumored girlfriend Heidi Berger has sent fans into a frenzy. Since F1 fans have always loved the smiling Australian, they were delighted to see him enjoying the off-season period. They were awe-struck by the adorable picture the couple posted and reacted to them.

While some mentioned how Heidi Berger has as big a smile as Ricciardo himself, others mentioned how cute they looked together and were elated to see the picture.

"He’s found someone who smiles like he does"

blue @bluelays1 @ricciardopics He’s found someone who smiles like he does @ricciardopics He’s found someone who smiles like he does 😭

"Them>>>>"

"I hope danny can fight fr, she’s too precious please"

"What a beautiful couple then you can see that with her he is very happy I am happy for them"

Debora Orsatti @Piciu75 @ricciardopics what a beautiful couple then you can see that with her he is very happy I am happy for them @ricciardopics what a beautiful couple then you can see that with her he is very happy I am happy for them

"All of a sudden I'm smiling"

"I screamed when I saw the picture, they are so cute omfg"

luu 🎶 @luucg__ they are so cute omfg @ricciardopics i screamed when I saw the picturethey are so cute omfg @ricciardopics i screamed when I saw the picture 😭😭 they are so cute omfg

"They are sooooo cute I'm gonna die"

"Waiting for the anons on the gossip pages"

The reason why people reacted so strongly to the picture is because of how private Ricciardo has been about his love life. Fans are always eager to take a peek at their favorite F1 drivers' personal lives. Whether the Australian will officiate his relationship or not, fans will always be happy to see him smile and share his life with those close to him.

Poll : 0 votes