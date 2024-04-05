Daniel Ricciardo scheduled to get a new chassis amidst current struggles

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo is scheduled to get his wish as the team will provide him with a new chassis for the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix later this month.

The Aussie driver has urged the team to give him a new chassis to help him overcome his early season struggles. He had been lagging behind his teammate Yuki Tsunoda in qualifying and the races and has failed to finish in the Top 10 in any session so far.

As per The Race, Ricciardo accepted that he had triggered the team to provide him with an alternative chassis to better gauge his troubles.

"I certainly addressed that. Just again to make sure. There has been, in the past, a bit of difference. So that was certainly something I raised the possibility of - if I’m still struggling before we just tell me I’m s**t, let’s at least get that sorted and put everything to bed", Daniel Ricciardo said.

RB racing director Alan Permane confirmed that the new chassis was a 'happy accident' and had nothing to do with Ricciardo's struggles. He added:

“It’s a happy accident we had one coming. And it doesn’t make sense to give it to Yuki, it makes sense to give it to Daniel. We’re not bringing a chassis because of his issues, let’s be clear about that. It all fits together.”

The 34-year-old Aussie is yet to open his account this season while his teammate, Tsunoda, sits 11th in the drivers' standings with six points to his name.

Daniel Ricciardo chimes in on his struggles in the 2024 season

Daniel Ricciardo stated that despite his struggles in the VCARB01 in the first three races, he has felt 'confident' and 'happy' this season.

Speaking with F1.com in his pre-race interview in Suzuka, the Aussie said:

“It’s funny because, on paper, it hasn’t been good [so far this season], and I know obviously that as well, the results haven’t been what I wanted. But personally, and the confidence and the happiness and all of that, is really unchanged, so it’s really just a matter now of getting a result and kind of putting a few things to rest."

Daniel Ricciardo would hope that he can improve his performance at the Suzuka International Circuit and close the gap to his teammate before getting the new chassis in China.

It would be detrimental for him if his struggles didn't subside with the new chassis and the deficit remained similar. As per some reports, the former Red Bull driver only has a couple of races to salvage his seat in RB with Liam Lawson waiting in the wings.