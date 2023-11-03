Daniel Ricciardo or Sergio Perez? Max Verstappen refuses to get dragged into the debate

Max Verstappen has opted not to get involved in the debate over who he would prefer as his teammate between Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo. With the Mexican struggling to perform at a satisfactory level, speculation is rife that he could be replaced by the Australian.

The situation only got worse when Perez crashed out on the first lap in Mexico while Ricciardo had a brilliant outing, finishing seventh. At his pre-race press conference on Thursday (2 November), Max Verstappen was questioned whether he would welcome Daniel Ricciardo back to the team. The Dutchman tried to dodge the question by replying that he shares a great relationship with both Ricciardo and Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen was quick to point out, however, that it was unfair to ask him questions about the futures of Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez at Red Bull. He said:

"I always had a great relationship with Daniel when we were teammates and when of course, we weren't. But at the same time I have a great relationship with Checo. So I find it a bit unfair to now sit here and say who I would prefer as a teammate or whatever. They have been great teammates, and it's not up to me at the end of the day to make these kind of decisions because I'm very focused on my own performance."

He added:

"If it’s Checo next year, then great. I have had a great working relationship with him, but also personally, I think he's a great guy. And if it's Daniel, then also we will get along fine, and we have a great time. F1 can be a tough sport. You're asking these kind of questions, but yeah, maybe also nothing happens."

Max Verstappen looking ahead to the race in Brazil

Max Verstappen is looking ahead to the race in Brazil. He won there in 2019 and could have won in 2018 as well if not for the collision with Esteban Ocon. Talking about the track, the driver admitted that he had some good memories of the race.

Recalling the 2016 Brazil GP in particular, where the then-19-year-old Dutchman finished third behind Nico Rosberg and winner Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen said:

"Yeah, quite a few good memories. I think the wet race [in 2016] that is typical Brazil style. You know, you have weather incoming and I think it makes it all a bit more special. It seems like it's going to be dry on Sunday, but you never know. Of course, getting your like your first win here at this strike. I think that was very nice."

The driver collided with Lewis Hamilton at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last season, and he will be looking to do a better job this time around and pick up another win for Red Bull.