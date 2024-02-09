Daniel Ricciardo shares how he kept himself connected to F1 during the off-season - “It didn’t feel like I was just on the couch”

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Daniel Ricciardo claimed that he was ready to race even in the off-season as he didn't disconnect entirely from the sport.

The Australian driver returned to the sport in the middle of the 2023 season after spending six months away. However, he had a stop-start season. Two races into his comeback he injured his hand, and missed out on the next five races. He ultimately returned at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Speaking with F1.com recently, Daniel Ricciardo mentioned that he wasn't lying around on the couch during the off-season and kept himself ready 'mentally'. He said:

“Personally, the off-season didn’t feel like I was just on the couch. I mentally stayed in it so getting back in the car won’t feel like I haven’t driven for a few months – so I expect to get back into the swing straight away.

“I would say the way we developed the car through the tail end of last season, and we definitely found some things which at first definitely worked for me, and then I think Yuki [Tsunoda] found the strengths in it with his driving style, having a good Abu Dhabi. There is a lot to stay pretty upbeat about coming into the start of the year.”

Daniel Ricciardo speaks about his preparation for the 2024 season

Daniel Ricciardo stated in the aforementioned interview that he didn't need a complete off-season like other drivers because he had a pretty short 2023 campaign.

The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver claimed that he prepared for the upcoming season by keeping himself active and not relaxing too much. He said:

“Feeling good. I didn’t need as much of an off-season as everyone else, with a short 2023. It was still nice to go home, but I didn’t need to let my hair down so much.

“It’s like a pre-season now, I had all that, I had the preparation, I had a bit of a headstart last year – so I know the team well. Come Bahrain, there’s nothing left on the table. I can’t predict where we’ll finish there, but from a preparation point of view, there are no more questions.”

It will be interesting to see how Daniel Ricciardo will perform if he gets a full season with the team under his belt as he would want to make himself a contender for Sergio Perez's seat at Red Bull for next year.