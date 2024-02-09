Daniel Ricciardo shares his and team’s target ahead of the 2024 F1 season - “It’s time for us to fight at the front of the midfield”

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Daniel Ricciardo claimed that he and the team were targeting to fight at the front of the midfield heading into the 2024 season.

The Aussie driver joined the team, formally known as AlphaTauri, in Hungary in 2023 after they dropped Nyck De Vries mid-season. However, it was a stop-start season for him as he injured his hand in the Zandvoort practice session which saw him miss multiple races before eventually returning in Austin.

Speaking with F1.com, Daniel Ricciardo spoke about the rebranded team's lofty expectations heading into a new season. He said:

“There are a lot of new personnel, some big partners coming onboard. The team has always taken itself seriously, but I feel like this is another step up. It’s no longer just a platform for Red Bull Racing, it’s a time for us to fight at the front of the midfield.

“I like what’s happened, the changes that have taken place. There’s something about the team, the mindset is a bit different, kind of like a point to prove. It’s cool. It’s fun.”

Daniel Ricciardo speaks about his 'realistic' expectations from 2024

Daniel Ricciardo stated that the team should aim for the top five positions on the grid and go for podiums if the opportunity arises during race weekends.

He claimed that the team wanted to win races but are taking things step-by-step in their journey up the grid. Ricciardo said:

“You have to aim high, but being in this sport so long, you want to remain realistic as you don’t want to end up ultimately disappointed. Top-fives should be a target and if we get into that position, maybe some podiums present themselves.

"Of course, we want to win but, you know, let’s…I think we made steps last year, let’s make a few more steps. Do I think top-five results are on the table – and could they be on the table in the first half of the season? I’d like to think so.”

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have hired some reputed F1 personnel such as Laurent Mekies and Alan Permane and will hope that with close association with Red Bull, they could make significant headway in terms of results.

Daniel Ricciardo, on the other hand, will look to be the team leader in the setup and produce big points throughout the season to stake his claim for the second seat on the Austrian team next year.