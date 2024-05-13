Daniel Ricciardo snubs Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in his all-time dream team

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has snubbed Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen while picking his dream F1 lineup. Interestingly, he also ignored his former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner as the team principal of his F1 dream team.

The Aussie driver is currently one of the most successful drivers in the sport as he has won eight races, only behind Hamilton, Verstappen, and Valtteri Bottas. He won seven of his eight races with the Red Bull F1 team, whilst racing for them from 2014 to 2018.

However, in his quick-fire interview with F1.com, Ricciardo did not include Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton in his dream F1 lineup and went for an American icon instead. He said:

"I think Mario Andretti is one that I always admired for doing both championships, the American stuff, and the F1 stuff, being a champion. I think he was very multi-dimensional as a race car driver. I’d put him in there.

"Then I’d go… it’s [Ayrton] Senna or [Michael] Schumacher, I feel like they’re the obvious ones. Let’s say Schumacher because I feel everyone will say Senna. And his technical feedback, I believe, was some of the best ever. To run the team? Eddie Jordan!"

Daniel Ricciardo reminisces about his first-time go-karting

Daniel Ricciardo reminisced about his early exposure to 'pedal go-karting' and also revealed the reason behind picking the number three as his racing number.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the 34-year-old said:

"Awww… I had a pedal go-kart as a kid. I reckon I would have been three years old and I remember I would put my dad’s helmet on, which was way too big and heavy for my little neck at the time, and I would go down the driveway with that.

"That was number 34 because that was his number, and I eventually just removed the four and that’s why I’m three!"

Daniel Ricciardo has certainly made a name for himself at the pinnacle of motorsport since making his debut with HRT in 2011. However, many have suggested that he is in the final phase of his F1 journey and might be fighting for his place on the RB team alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

The former McLaren driver has scored only five points in the first six races of the 2024 season and is currently P14 in the Driver's Championship, nine points behind the Japanese, who sits in P10 with 14 points.