Daniel Ricciardo has a “strong chance” to replace Sergio Perez and partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025 F1 campaign

According to F1 pundit Lawrence Barretto, there exists a strong possibility that former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo could make a return to his former team in 2025, partnering alongside reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

After his short break from racing action, following a two-year stint with McLaren, Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo returned to the grid in 2023 signing for AlphaTauri as a replacement for Nyck de Vries. While Ricciardo delivered some impressive performances upon his return, things weren't going the right way for Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Perez, who initially had a strong start to the 2023 season with two race victories, faced a downturn in performance, losing momentum and finishing the season with a string of disappointing results. His poor results towards the end of the season resulted in consistent media chatter about his future with the Austrian outfit.

While Perez will return to Red Bull next season, and Ricciardo will continue to drive for AlphaTauri, F1 pundit Lawrence Barretto believes that a move back to Red Bull could be in sight for Ricciardo. According to Barretto, Daniel Ricciardo could make his Red Bull return in 2025, upon Sergio Perez's contract expiry at the end of the 2024 season.

Barretto proposes a scenario where Red Bull, dissatisfied with Perez's performance, could explore their driver pool, which prominently features Daniel Ricciardo. He explained (via F1.com),

Barretto added:

"As it stands, it is believed Ricciardo tops senior management’s list of suitable replacements. The Australian will need to get back to his very best this year, and with many insiders feeling his AlphaTauri team will make a big step forward this year in terms of competitiveness, there’s a strong chance he’ll deliver."

Could Daniel Ricciardo's probable move to Red Bull make way for Liam Lawson?

When Ricciardo was away from the F1 grid after injuring his hand during a practice race in Zandvoort, junior driver Liam Lawson served as his replacement.

The 21-year-old Kiwi driver was very impressive in his short stint of five races, even securing his first point in Singapore. Now, for the 2024 season, Lawson has been announced as the team's reserve driver behind Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

However, Lawrence Barretto speculates that Daniel Ricciardo's move to Red Bull could create an opportunity for Lawson to make a full-time F1 leap sooner than anticipated. He said:

"Red Bull Motorsport Adviser Helmut Marko has hinted Liam Lawson is likely to get a race seat for 2025, but for that to happen, Ricciardo or Tsunoda need to make way.

That call will be made for them if Ricciardo steps up to Red Bull, as it’s likely that another good season for Tsunoda will be enough to keep him alongside the returning Lawson.

But if Tsunoda or Ricciardo struggle, it would be a no brainer for Red Bull to slot Lawson in for one of them."