Daniel Ricciardo takes a sly dig at Max Verstappen as the Honeybadger visits the Ford World HQ

Daniel Ricciardo took a sly dig at two-time world champion Max Verstappen at the Ford World headquarters after the Dutchman snubbed the Australian in a simulator testing stint.

The Honey Badger claimed he is excited to 'drive something' after being snubbed by the reigning world champion.

Ricciardo appeared at Ford's headquarters after the American automotive giant announced that it would join Red Bull in 2026. The former McLaren driver was invited by Ford CEO Jim Farley to drive one of their vehicles after Verstappen chose to do RB19 simulation work himself to get suited to the new car.

The Australian driver said at the event:

"I'm just excited to drive something. I haven't driven in a few months, so I might be a little rusty."

The eight-time Grand Prix winner returned to Red Bull after two unsuccessful years with McLaren. The veteran driver was unable to adjust his driving style to that of the McLaren car and was routinely outperformed by his much younger teammate Lando Norris.

The Australian is now Red Bull's third driver and will take on a testing role over the course of the season. He will play an integral role in making sure Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have a car fit to fight for the title once again.

McLaren puzzled by Daniel Ricciardo's failure

McLaren boss Zak Brown claimed he was puzzled by Daniel Ricciardo's lack of success with them in 2021 and 2022. The Australian ended his stint with the English team a year earlier than initially agreed.

Brown is unsure why Daniel Ricciardo was unable to find success with his team, expressing his confusion in an interview with Speedcafe.

He said:

"We've certainly analyzed it. We gave it everything we've got. Daniel gave it everything he's got and our relationship with Daniel was great. It was clearly disappointing for both of us as to the outcome, but I think it's a bit of a great mystery as to why."

Ricciardo could benefit from a break from the grid in 2023 as he will have time to reflect on his career moving forward. He claimed that watching the grid take off in Bahrain next year could influence him if he wants to return to the grid in a full-time capacity the following year.

It will be interesting to see how McLaren deals with the 2023 season with their new hotshot Oscar Piastri. With the new season coming up in less than two months, the Woking-based team will be in intense preparation.

