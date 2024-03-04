"Daniel Ricciardo, he had a thing that I don't have": Yuki Tsunoda on what he's learned from his teammate

Yuki Tsunoda talked about qualities he lacked and had learned from his teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Speaking to Speedcafe, the Japanese driver claimed that Ricciardo's self-control and valuable feedback were qualities that he did not possess. Though Tsunoda usually remained calm off-track, he had been heard yelling on the team radio during intense on-track moments. He admitted that calm feedback was more valuable to the team than shouting.

"Daniel, he had a thing that I don't have. For example, that self-control, he's really good at it, and I think also one of the things that teams value as well, rather than just keep shouting. Giving feedback, he's much better, because that kind of honesty and self-control is really important and he's really good at it," Yuki said.

Both Tsunoda and Ricciardo recently had a heated on-track back-and-forth during the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP. When the Japanese driver was ahead, he received team orders to let Ricciardo pass.

However, Tsunoda did not switch with the Australian, especially since he was chasing Haas driver Kevin Magnussen. The delay in the position switch seemingly caused Ricciardo to lose momentum.

Even though both Visa CashApp RB teammates eventually switched positions, Ricciardo was unable to overtake the Haas.

Daniel Ricciardo's thoughts after a heated on-track quarrel with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP

Daniel Ricciardo recently talked about Yuki Tsunoda's attitude and their working relationship after their on-track back-and-forth at the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP. The Aussie finished P13, one place ahead of his teammate.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the 'Honey Badger' stated that he understands Tsunoda's on-track behavior and believes that they will be fine after the Japanese cools down.

“No, I'll let him cool down I mean we know, we know what he's like, he's obviously during the moment. He's very...that's again Yuki, but I think once we get back to the room he'll be completely fine, and look, I'm okay,” he said.

The Australian driver added that he would be honest rather than angry at his teammate.

“Like it's, of course, again, I'm thinking long term, this is a long season. So we need to be able to work together. So I'm not going to come in there with an angry attitude. It's just, we have to be very honest and realistic that it should have happened when they called it,” Daniel Ricciardo added.

It is no secret that both Tsunoda and Ricciardo would be aiming to grab a spot at Red Bull as soon as possible, with Sergio Perez in the last year of his contract.