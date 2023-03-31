Daniel Ricciardo will be an interesting option for ‘everybody’ next season, claims Haas F1 boss

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that a lot of teams will keep an eye on Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Ricciardo parted ways with McLaren at the end of last season as the Woking-based team opted to replace him with his younger compatriot Oscar Piastri.

Despite being linked with several teams in the winter, the Australian decided to spend a year away from the hustle and bustle of F1. The 33-year-old instead rejoined Red Bull Racing as their reserve and simulator driver.

Despite being just two races into the 2023 season, talk of Ricciardo's return to the grid next year has gathered pace. Hass, one of the teams the Aussie was linked with, is expected to be back in the mix for his signature.

The team's boss Steiner confirmed that he would speak with Ricciardo at some point in the future. He said (via Daily Mail):

“It's a bit early to speak about a driver change already for next year so let's see what we are doing with these drivers (first). For sure at some point, maybe I'll speak with him, but I cannot promise anything, because if our two guys do a good job, I think (that’s) where I stand with it.”

He added:

“Everybody is (going to) want to speak with Daniel. With the year off, maybe he knows again what he wants to do, and he will be interesting for everybody in F1.”

Incidentally, Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer recently disclosed that the French team were interested in re-signing Ricciardo for the 2023 season. He said (via Motorsportweek):

“We had discussions with Daniel and ended up with Pierre when he became available. He’s signed with Red Bull now but I think he’s a fantastic racing driver; he’s still young, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s back racing in the future.”

“Not at all costs” - Daniel Ricciardo gunning for F1 return, but on his terms

While eager to get back on the F1 grid, Daniel Ricciardo will only do so on certain terms and conditions. Ricciardo wants to return to the sport with a top team rather than fight for the top 10 positions day in and day out with a midfield team.

He said (via The Athletic):

“I want to be back with a top team and a team where I have that confidence back and my mojo. To go back and to maybe put myself in any seat that’s fighting at best for like a top 10, I don’t think it’s going to bring the best out of me."

"I see myself, at least in my head, wanting to be back on the grid. But there’s still some terms and conditions, so to speak. It’s not at all costs.”

