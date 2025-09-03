Daniel Ricciardo willing to part ways with Adrian Newey’s brainchild Aston Martin Valkyrie for a reported $3,265,000

Daniel Ricciardo is reportedly selling off his Aston Martin Valkyrie, worth $3,265,000. As per reports, the former F1 driver, who lost his ride last year, will part ways with Adrian Newey's brainchild, but the reason behind it is still unknown.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a 1000bhp 6.5 litre V12 machine that comes with a 7-speed Ricardo transmission. It is a full-time hybrid machine built by Aston Martin Lagonda plc (in collaboration with Red Bull Racing and its advanced technologies).
The car was designed by former Red Bull chief technology officer Adrian Newey and Miles Nurnberger during Red Bull's association with Aston Martin in Formula 1. It was the time when Red Bull and Aston Martin raced together in the sport, before parting ways to take over a new team (Force India/Racing Point).
When the car was proposed, Newey was working with Red Bull, under Christian Horner, while Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were the driver pair. The car has a code name, AM-RB 001, and Nebula, which came from Aston Martin (AM), and Red Bull (RB).
According to Broad Arrow, renowned auctioneers, the hypercar is expected to fetch around £2,430,000, which roughly reaches over $3,265,000. Ricciardo has a bluish-white and black Valkyrie, which reaches from 0 to 100 kmph (0-60 mph) in 2.6 seconds.
Daniel Ricciardo opened up about life after F1
Daniel Ricciardo addressed life after F1 as the former Red Bull driver no longer races in the sport. Speaking about this, here's what the Australian driver said in a recent report by F1.com:
"Well, I haven’t been shaving my face. The beard is my comfort right now. This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness. I’ve had a lot of time. I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly [bear], which was a bonus."
“I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver. I’ve come to appreciate the little thing[s] more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends. I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener," Ricciardo further added.
Daniel Ricciardo's last stint in F1 was the 2024 Singapore GP, where he drove for Racing Bulls and was replaced by Liam Lawson. Having raced for over a decade, the man from Land Down Under took part in 258 races.
In 258 outings, Ricciardo claimed eight wins, 32 podiums, and three pole positions. During his career, he raced for teams like HRT, Toro Rosso (also AlphaTauri and Racing Bulls), Red Bull, Renault, and McLaren.