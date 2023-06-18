“Darth Toto is back”: F1 fans react to Mercedes’ latest post of Wolff’s all-black attire

As the clouds pour down on Montreal, the Canadian Grand Prix saw the return of "Darth Toto." The Mercedes team boss is back in his black hooded iconic look that had done the round of the F1 paddock at the beginning of the season in Australia.

Even the Mercedes official Twitter accounts got in on the action-sharing GIFs as Darth Toto emerged once again in the Canadian GP.

Mercedes fans are hopeful that the Sith Lord would be able to use his force powers to help Lewis Hamilton continue his streak of podiums throughout the season, given the major upgrades done to the car got the Mercedes duo on the podium in the Spanish GP.

"I knew it would be back..."

"Everything is proceeding as I have foreseen"

"Well, we pray to him, what is going to be done, there are no other options..."

"The Force is strong"

"Darth Toto has been activated It will be interesting to see what happens next"

"He never left"

The success of the meme is evidence of Wolff's influence on the game and his capacity to pique fans' interest. Fans have honored him in a variety of ways for his significant achievements in the sport, and the Darth Toto meme is just one example of how his distinctive management approach has made him a renowned character in F1.

Toto Wolff does not expect the Mercedes duo to repeat the Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both finished on the podium at the Spanish Grand Prix, showing improvement in their performance. However, Toto Wolff is anticipating a response from their competitors.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Sky Sports:

"The result in Spain was a well-deserved reward for everyone's efforts at Brackley and Brixworth to bring our update package to the track. We were pleased with how it performed, and it will provide a new baseline for us to build from,"

The team principal believes that their rivals will respond to their impressive race in Barcelona in North America in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Speaking about his expectations from the drivers, Wolff said:

"No matter where the true pace of the car is this weekend, we will aim to maximise our result. The characteristics of the circuit will also provide further opportunity to learn about the W14 and feed into our development path."

