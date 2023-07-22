David Coulthard shares hilarious Max Verstappen incident from F1 Austrian GP: “I just wanted to give you a little scare”

Other than winning the Austrian Grand Prix and showcasing incredible driving skills, Max Verstappen also had a moment of fun with former Red Bull driver David Coulthard in the pit-lane.

Apparently, when the Dutchman decided to pit during the final moments of the Grand Prix, he spotted Coulthard standing near this pit and intentionally drove very close to him. He later mentioned that he was trying to scare him.

Coulthard later revealed that Verstappen said:

"Did you like how close I got to you in the pit lane?"

David Coulthard apparently thought that it was the usual distance that Max Verstappen would drive from. But as he (Coulthard) revealed on the Formula For Success podcast, the Red Bull driver admitted that he actually did it intentionally, since he had recognised Coulthard. When he asked the reigning world champion about the same, Verstappen said:

"Oh yeah, I didn't need to go that close. I just wanted to give you a little scare."

What is more interesting than Max Verstappen pitting in the final laps during the race for a softer tire compound is the fact that he was able to spot David Coulthard in the crowd. Revealing the same, he mentioned that he was able to make out that it was Coulthard because of his attire.

"There's only one guy with white trousers and white hair that would stand in the pit lane."

Max Verstappen unsure about new qualifying format in Budapest

F1 has introduced a new tire regulation for the Hungarian Grand Prix, making changes in the allotment of the tires. Usually, teams are given 13 sets of tires per driver, but only 11 will be allotted for this round.

Additionally, there will be a change in the qualifying format as well; only hard tires will be allowed in Q1, mediums in Q2, and softs in Q3. This is thought to make the qualifying session more intense.

However, Max Verstappen remains unsure of this idea. He said that the tire sets remain very limited and that a lot of data will be required to work on the exact tires that could be used. PlanetF1 quoted him as saying:

"Honestly, it’s very hard to comment on. We will look through the data to see if everything is correlating well because we haven’t used a lot of tyre sets today.

"With this new format, you are just super limited with the tyre sets that you can use, and I didn’t want to use them today to at least have a bit more of a better preparation tomorrow."

It is notable that if the session is declared wet by the FIA, depending on the weather conditions, the tire allotment will go back to normal.