David Croft gives honest verdict on Valtteri Bottas joining Alpine to replace Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapinto’s underwhelming run of form at the Alpine team has largely sparked talks about his future being up in the air in recent weeks, with Valtteri Bottas particularly linked with replacing the 22-year-old at the Enstone-based outfit.Formula 1 commentator David Croft has weighed in on the possibility of Bottas replacing the Argentine at Alpine.Colapinto, who has continued to struggle since he was brought in to replace Jack Doohan at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, was reportedly offered a race-by-race contract in the hope that he would outperform the Australian he replaced. However, the young Argentine is yet to score a point for the team, which has since prompted the Alpine hierarchy to hold talks with Bottas.Crofty, who was on commentary duty during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, stated on the broadcast that the former Mercedes driver does not appear to be interested in joining the Alpine team and would prefer to hold out for a seat with F1’s newest team, Cadillac.The Sky Sports F1 journalist further claimed that Bottas had already begun talks with the Cadillac outfit regarding the possibility of joining them for their debut in the series in 2026.His comments were further paraphrased by a Cadillac F1 news account on X.With reports suggesting that Bottas is not keen on joining Alpine, it could subtly translate into a lifeline for Franco Colapinto, who continues to be under the spotlight due to his performances at Alpine.The former Williams Racing driver once again failed to cover himself in glory, managing only a 19th-place qualifying spot for the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race.Franco Colapinto's comments about his F1 futureFranco Colapinto also weighed in on his future amid his underwhelming run of form during the British Grand Prix weekend. The 22-year-old, who endured a torrid outing at the Silverstone race, detailed that he was less concerned about the conversations surrounding his future.Sharing his thoughts with the media following what was a British Grand Prix weekend Colapinto would be looking to forget in a hurry, he stated (via Planet F1):“I’m not very concerned. Of course, there are always talks. I just need to keep working and trying to help the team to improve the car. Today was not ideal. I think we made some good steps, but definitely not what we wanted.”Indeed, the Silverstone event was one Franco Colapinto would have wanted to forget, as he failed to progress past the first round of qualifying for the main race, and his weekend largely took a turn for the worse as he failed to start the race.Reports had surfaced about the possibility of the Argentine burning his clutch, which led to him stalling his start before the formation lap. However, these rumors were later confirmed to be due to a driveline issue, which led to him burning his clutch.