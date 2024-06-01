"Deeply saddened" - Esteban Ocon shares update on his availability for the F1 Canadian GP

Esteban Ocon recently wrote a heartfelt message on his official social media accounts regarding the aftermath of his crash with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP. He also debunked rumors of his availability for the Canadian GP by confirming that he will be racing in Montreal.

Ocon and Gasly had a major crash at the start of the 2024 F1 Monaco GP. The two Alpine drivers were side-by-side right after the five red lights went off. Their cars even had minor touches in the first section before the crash. Coming into Portier, Ocon felt an opening on Gasly's inside which he tried to take. However, Gasly's front right tire locked with Ocon's rear left, causing the latter's car to lift off the track from the back.

Because of major damage, Esteban Ocon had to retire from the race while Pierre Gasly continued and scored one point.

Following the crash, there were many rumors surrounding Ocon about Alpine planning to drop the French driver for the Canadian GP. There were even questions about him being removed from the team altogether.

On May 31, Esteban Ocon took to Instagram and X social media platforms to express his sorrow for the hate he received from F1 fans after his crash at Monaco.

"Much has been said in the aftermath of the Monaco Grand Prix. While I have received many messages of support, I have been deeply saddened by the amount of abuse and negativity that I have received online regarding my character, my driving, and my career," Ocon wrote.

Concluding his statement, Ocon wrote that he is looking forward to the Canadian GP and is eager to race in front of all the fans in Montreal. The Grand Prix in Canada will take place between June 7 and 9.

"I’m looking forward to competing in Montreal, in front of the fantastic Canadian fans, and to the exciting opportunities the future holds." he added.

Esteban Ocon talks about being competitive with his teammates

In the aforementioned statement, Esteban Ocon also talked about how teammates can be competitive and aggressive against each other in F1. Writing a long statement on his Instagram and X official accounts, he initially stated that he had been lucky to drive alongside drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly, and Fernando Alonso.

He added that if teammates start races close to each other, instances can come up where they race hard against each other and even make contact.

"I have been lucky to race alongside talented and experienced teammates, including race winners Daniel, Checo and Pierre, and a double champion in Fernando. As teammates, we would often start races very close to each other which in some cases meant some tough battles on track, and sometimes contact."

After the Monaco GP, Esteban Ocon stands in 16th place in the drivers' championship with only one point. His teammate Pierre Gasly recently scored his first point at Monaco and is down in 18th place.