“Depends. With or without alcohol?”: Max Verstappen's hilarious answer to how many languages he can speak

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen hilariously revealed how many languages he can speak given his dual nationality.

The 27-year-old was born in Belgium to a Belgian mother and a Dutch father but represents the Netherlands as his home country while racing for them in Formula One. Being born to parents from different countries has enabled him to master both of their languages apart from speaking English.

While appearing on The Talking Bull podcast, Max Verstappen hilariously revealed how many languages he can speak, saying:

“Depends. With or without alcohol? Without alcohol, I think 3 languages. With alcohol 69 languages."

Jos Verstappen points out the strength of Max Verstappen

Former F1 driver and Max Verstappen's father, Jos, claimed that one of his son's main strengths is quickly getting used to the track.

Speaking with Formule1.nl, Jos Verstappen Revealed that this was something that he taught his son from his early years as he did not give Max Verstappen a lot of time to get used to the track. He said:

“From the first round, you have to be there and show everyone that. That is his strength. But I must also be honest: we have always practiced that. In the past, even as a little boy. I never gave him ten laps to get used to the circuit. No, I gave him two laps and then there had to be a time. That is something he is very strong at. You used to see it in karting too."

Jos added:

"The first lap after the start, the tires are still a bit colder. Max always, really always, had at least a second lead over the rest. That's the feeling, you can train that. And what he does with swimming and so on: it's bred that way. When he was seven, I already knew that was important. Now he is almost a superman, sitting in that car.”

This trait of Max Verstappen was visible to every F1 fan at the 2023 Japanese GP when he put a timed lap in the FP1 session after losing the Singapore GP a week prior. His ability to adapt to any conditions makes him almost invincible and hard to beat on any given race weekend.

The Red Bull driver had displayed this ability at his home race in Zandvoort this season as a late shower attempted to halt his progress and take away a well-deserved race win from his hands. However, he adjusted quickly with his team and managed to hold on to his advantage to win a third consecutive race in front of his fans.