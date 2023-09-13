Despite leaving Red Bull F1 9 years ago, Sebastian Vettel admits he still keeps in touch with ‘the boys’

Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel recently revealed that he is still in touch with the Red Bull Racing team as they continue to dominate the sport after 2022. The German driver has a deep connection with the team, as he won all four of his World Championships with them.

Speaking to Sportschau, Sebastian Vettel stated that he still exchanges a few words with the team even during the latter's hectic race calendar schedule. Vettel is connected to many team members through the phone. He affectionately called the team 'the boys' as well.

"There are still some exchanges taking place. The boys have a lot to do and travel a lot, but I know them all. I keep in touch, every now and then by phone, and I am still involved in some way,” said Vettel.

Sebastian Vettel's time at Red Bull was nothing short of great. He joined the team in 2009 and left at the end of 2014. During these six years, he won four of his World Championships in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013.

Furthermore, he recently took part in an event at the Nurburgring with Red Bull, where he got to drive his championship-winning RB7 car from 2011. Hence, it is clear that he will always be connected to the Austrian-British team.

George Russell on the possibility of Sebastian Vettel's return for GPDA

When Vettel was still in F1, he and George Russell were the directors of the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers' Association). Now, only George Russell remains in the post after the German's departure. However, the Mercedes driver feels that Sebastian Vettel could make a return to the sport not as a driver but as a senior in the GPDA.

Speaking recently to PlanetF1, Russell said:

“I think there were a few chats with Sebastian at the start of the year. And I think it’s important for him to have some time off away from the sport. He’s got a few projects ongoing on the side, and we’ll probably touch base again at the end of this year to see where he’s at with that.”

Since Sebastian Vettel is one of the most respected and loved F1 drivers not only amongst fans but also in the paddock, it is clear that the sport would still give him offers to return to it, if not as a driver then as a senior in a particular department.