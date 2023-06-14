Despite Max Verstappen’s ‘d**khead’ jibe, George Russell feels 2x F1 champion is currently ‘less aggressive than he’s ever been’

Despite Max Verstappen having called George Russell a "d**khead" in Baku, the Briton believes the two-time F1 world champion is currently "less aggressive than he's ever been." The two drivers collided during the sprint in Baku, with the Dutchman suffering damage to his car.

Verstappen has often been called out for being overly aggressive behind the wheel, with many likening his driving style to that of Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. His 2021 battle against Lewis Hamilton was known for its aggression, but many people have noted that the two-time world champion has changed his driving style in recent times.

The Red Bull driver had his own tussle with Russell in Baku after the Briton collided with him during the sprint race. Max Verstappen was heated in Parc Ferme post-race, calling the Briton a "d**khead."

Despite the altercation between them in Baku, George Russell recently claimed the Dutchman is less aggressive than he used to be because of his dominant position with Red Bull. Speaking about Verstappen, Russell said:

"When you’re battling for a championship you fight slightly differently and equally now Max is probably less aggressive than he’s ever been in the past because he’s in not in a position that he needs to be aggressive. And he can lose a position and know that he’ll get it back later down the line."

Christian Horner on Max Verstappen's ability that shows he's on 'another level'

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently shared that during FP2 in Spain, Max Verstappen recognized Helmut Marko's phone ringing in the background when the Dutch driver was communicating with his race engineer.

Horner believes the incident highlights Verstappen's exceptional abilities and unique talent, as he managed to discern Marko's ringtone amidst the intense demands of handling his RB19 on the track.

The team's subsequent confirmation of the incident added a touch of amusement, prompting Christian Horner, the team principal, to acknowledge the exceptional level at which Verstappen is currently performing. It demonstrated his remarkable attention to detail even while pushing the limits of an F1 car.

Speaking about Max Verstappen, Horner said:

"I think in 2016 it was very 'raw'. He was incredibly fast, huge, and naturally talented. He still has that natural speed and tremendous ability. But I think what he has now is the experience, the roundness and the [mental] ability."

Horner continued:

"Recognizing Helmut Marko's phone ringing inside the car, [it shows that] he has an extra attention that has put him on another level and I think the best thing about him is that he keeps improving,"

With the 2023 Canadian GP right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if the Dutchman can make it two consecutive wins in Montreal.

