Despite Max Verstappen supremacy, Liberty Media CEO assures F1 still worth the watch: “We have a very attractive competitive product”

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei believes that Max Verstappen's domination has had no negative effect on the entertainment part of Formula 1 because there is plenty of competition in the mid-field.

Max Verstappen has been at the top of the table this entire season and with 10 consecutive wins, it is apparent that the result of the race is very predictable. While a lot of fans have been complaining about the entertainment that is no longer present in the sport, Maffei feels that the competition in the midfield keeps the thrill of the sport alive. He mentioned that F1 still remains a very 'competitive product.'

Motorsport quoted him as saying:

"The midfield is quite interesting, and we can show statistically there's more overtaking than has ever occurred.

"The reality is, we have a very attractive competitive product, other than the fact that Max is that fast."

While it is true that teams like McLaren and Alpine are battling each other all the time in the midfield, with Alex Albon in the Williams car making his appearance as well, the top remains unchanged. Red Bull has, without a doubt, created the most powerful car in a while. It is rather easy for Max Verstappen to race alone at the top with such a powerful car and his racecraft.

The secret to Max Verstappen's dominating car setup

The double-world champion is certainly different from all the drivers on the grid. Even his teammate Sergio Perez fails to compete with him on the track in the same car, so it is obvious that there is something different about the way he sets up his car.

Speaking to GPFans, Red Bull's technical director Pierre Waché revealed how Max Verstappen sets his car up for the races.

He mentioned that Verstappen requires a 'responsive car,' and a very sensitive front end.

"Max wants a car that is very responsive. It is very unique in the sense that he wants a lot of front axle compared to others we have worked with in the past.

"It is very difficult to find performance in the rear of the car. It is a bit easier to find performance in the front of the car. He thus opens the door for us to make the car faster, because he has the capacity and also the preference to have a very sensitive front end."