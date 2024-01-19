Despite Red Bull breakup, Porsche still searching for F1 opportunities

Despite breaking away from a potential Red Bull deal, Porsche director of motorsport Michael Dreiser revealed that F1 remains an area of interest for the German manufacturer.

Porsche had been working on a supposed deal with Red Bull Racing to mark their entry in F1 from 2026, with the new engine regulations. It was then speculated that the Volkswagen-owned brand would enter as an engine supplier.

However, the deal between the team and Porsche broke after some time. This paved the way for Audi to acquire shares in the Sauber group to have their ownership from the 2026 F1 season.

Despite Porsche initially turning away from the sport, their motorsport director, Michael Dreiser, depicted his interest in Formula 1.

"Motorsport will always be at the core of our brand identity," he told Blackbook Motorsport (through RacingNews365).

"Formula 1 remains an interesting racing series for us."

Porsche currently races in Formula E, the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA series.

Ford set "top-notch" target with Red Bull for 2026 powertrain

Red Bull will become a power unit manufacturer from the 2026 F1 season and will be working alongside Ford to produce the powertrain for their cars. Although it is still a while before the new regulations kick in, Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed a little about the engine they are working on for the team in 2026.

"I had a chance to spend a lot of time with the team in Milton Keynes and with [Red Bull design chief] Adrian Newey," PlanetF1 quoted him.

"Even though [2026] sounds like a long way away, we have a lot of work to do on the powertrain, but I’m really happy with the progress. I wish I could tell you more, but I would say we’re on track."

So far, the world champions have managed to dominate the past two seasons with Max Verstappen. Although Sergio Perez did look a little weak during the mid-season in 2023, he managed to finish second in the championship, but with a huge 290-point gap to his teammate at the top.