Despite being snubbed by Haas, Christian Horner gets another shot at an F1 return by reuniting with Adrian Newey  

Aston Martin team principal and CEO Andy Cowell claimed that he was unsure of ex-Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner's plans amidst reports of a potential reunion with Adrian Newey. The British team boss was sacked by the Austrian team at the end of the 2025 British Grand Prix after two decades of his service.
While there had been reports of internal conflicts, everyone was surprised by the Milton Keynes-based outfit's decision to relieve Horner from his duties. Over the past 18 months, Christian Horner had faced criticism surrounding his allegations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace.
Although the 51-year-old was cleared of his involvement after an internal investigation and continued in his role, many of the key personnel, like Adrian Newey, jumped ship. Ever since his exit, Horner has been linked with several teams, including Haas, Alpine, and Aston Martin, for a potential future role.
However, after rumors of Christian Horner joining Haas died down, Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell commented on the matter and told the media in Singapore, saying:
"We've got a plan and we're marching forward. And I guess Christian needs to work out where he wants to play a part in the future. And who knows what will happen. We have got a strong team. We've got a strong team with Adrian [Newey] at the helm of the technical organisation. And we're growing and building."
Cowell further added:
"I think Christian's record speaks for itself. He's a great competitor. I guess it's down to Christian to work out what he wants to do. He might want to walk away from the sport. He might want to do something else in the sport. But that's down to Christian, isn't it?"
Newey's move to the Silverstone-based outfit was announced in September 2024, but he officially started working for the team in March this year.
Haas F1 team boss comments on Christian Horner's recent approach
Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu admitted that ex-Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had recently approached them for a role in the future.
As per Sky Sports, the Japanese team boss commented on the situation and said:
"Yeah, it is true that he approached us. Then one of our guys had an exploratory talk. And that's it. Nothing has gone any further. It is finished. I've got nothing more to say. Like I said, you write whatever you want. I'm not fuelling that story."
Christian Horner recently made a $100 million settlement with the Austrian team and even took a substantial pay cut in his severance package for an early entry to the F1 grid. He could potentially return to the sport as early as the first half of the 2025 season.