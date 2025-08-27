"Did checo somehow got younger???": Fans react as Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas make their first appearance as Cadillac drivers

F1 fans shared their reactions as the Cadillac announced their driver line-up for the 2026 season. The upcoming American team roped in Bottas, the Mercedes reserve driver, and Perez, the former Red Bull star to spearhead their attack next year.

Cadillac is set to enter Formula 1 as the 11th team in the sport, and with this, it will also become the second American F1 team after Haas. Graeme Lowden, the former Manor boss will be the team principal once the season commences in 2026.

Sharing Bottas and Perez's names, Cadillac updated a social media post where they unveiled the inactive drivers as its line-up. Once the post surfaced on the internet, fans took to their social media accounts to share their reactions.

Here are some of the reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Did checo somehow got younger???"

"Very interested in how this team will do with two vets. Mostly interested in Bottas cause he was always in Lewis shadow. If they can get a good car this can be a nutty team," another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Is that really really Checo?"

"Why does checo look so concerned in every photo we see of him," another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "first photo together as teammates."

"Notice how checo looks full of life after not having to deal with Red Bull," wrote a fan.

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez shared their thoughts after joining Cadillac

The Cadillac driver pair, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas let their feelings known as the Mexican and Finnish drivers are all set to race for the upcoming American team next year. Speaking about their move, here's what the drivers said:

Sergio Perez in a Red Bull leading Valtteri Bottas in an Alfa Romeo - Source: Getty

"Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career," Perez said. "From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It's an honor to be part of building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front."

"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded. This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me."

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas come with immense F1 experiences and have over 500 Grand Prix starts under their belts. They also have over 100 podiums and 16 race wins from their Mercedes, Red Bull, and Force India days.

