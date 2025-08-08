  • home icon
  "Did Horner take a lot of people with him when he left?": Fans react to Red Bull flooding LinkedIn with hiring posts

"Did Horner take a lot of people with him when he left?": Fans react to Red Bull flooding LinkedIn with hiring posts

By Samyak Sharma
Published Aug 08, 2025 15:52 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty
Christian Horner and Helmut Marko in the Red Bull garage - Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing have listed over 20 new jobs on their official Linkedin profile in the last couple of days. Fans online have reacted to this update, with many wondering why such a large number of new job vacancies have come up at the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Red Bull Racing is going through a huge transition after the team fired team boss and CEO Christian Horner after he spent over two decades with the team. The Brit helped build the team from the ground up, but the squad is now seemigly heading into a new direction.

The Austrian faction of the Red Bull group has reportedly taken over more control of the F1 team after Horner's firing. Now, the team has posted over 20 new job openings on their Linkedin profile, suggesting further changes within the setup.

Fans on X have reacted to this news, with many speculating what this means for the Austrian team.

"Did [Christian] Horner take a lot of people with him when he left," questioned one fan.
"Mekies is cleaning house," claimed another user.
"They’ve hit the iceberg once they sacked Christian 🤦🏻‍♂️," said another fan.
Here are some more reactions:

"most of it is powertrains related lmfaoooo," another fan noted.
"Whole team getting laid off 😭," joked another user.
"need them to have like 500 job openings. restart that entire team," said another fan.
Red Bull has now entered a new era in their young F1 journey, as Laurent Mekies takes charge as only the second ever team principal in the outfit's history. Amid the changes in personnel, the true effects of the move will only be seen in the long-term.

Red Bull boss full of praise for Max Verstappen

Laurent Mekies and Max Verstappen at the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Laurent Mekies and Max Verstappen at the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing's new boss, Laurent Mekies, has shared that his perspective of Max Verstappen has changed since he began working closely with the reigning world champion. Mekies praised the Dutchman's commitment off the track, claiming that this makes him perform at the highest level in F1.

Speaking on The BBC's Inside Track podcast via PlanetF1, Mekies explained that he now understands why Verstappen is as successful as he is, after having worked with him for just two races.

"Suddenly, you understand that’s how you get to such an unbelievable level [from Verstappen]," said Mekies.
"What I mean by that is that we know the on-track level and how unique that is, and then suddenly you discover Max off track, and you discover a completely off-the-charts level of commitment, love for the sport, simplicity, and a direct approach to the good moments and the bad moments," he added.

Verstappen has also committed his short-term future to Red Bull now after weeks of speculations, with rumors linking him to Mercedes. The 4x world champion will now stay at the Austrian team for at least another year as F1 enters a new era of regulations in 2026.

