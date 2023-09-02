"Did you learn anything? Not really": Max Verstappen's hilarious exchange with his race engineer goes viral

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull race GP Lambiase provided another hilarious exchange during the FP2 session at the 2023 F1 Italian GP.

The duo is one of the most successful and hilarious teams on the F1 grid as both are not shy of calling out each other on the team radios. Often, it may seem to the general public that the pair is having an argument and might fall out after the session. Lambiase is one of the few people in the sport who can keep Max Verstappen in check and can call him out on it.

A similar situation happened in the FP2 session when the Dutch driver's first low-fuel run was comprised of traffic on the back straight of the Monza circuit. He asked the team to have another go but was denied by his race engineer. However, the Red Bull driver disobeyed the call and went for another fast run. The lap led to a sarcastic exchange between the pair.

GP: "Did you learn anything?

Max: "Not really"

GP: "Well done."

Max Verstappen analyzes his Free Practice performance in Monza

The two-time world champion wasn't entirely happy with his two Free Practice sessions on Friday as he claimed that the day could have been better.

As per F1.com, Max Verstappen said:

“From my side, it could have probably been a little bit better today, there is still some fine-tuning to do from the low speed to the high speed, but I am, of course, quite confident we will get there. We have been trying a few different wing levels and I think we still need to analyze which way to go, it is sometimes a tricky thing around Monza. We were a little bit interrupted with our programme in FP2 so it was hard to get a read on a few things.

"On the short run I was blocked a bit in sector two and then on the long run we didn’t get to do a lot of laps, so you don’t really get a good idea but that’s the same for everyone. We need to see what happens when everyone turns up their engines for qualifying, from our side we can do a better job but also today hasn’t been the end of the world.”

Max Verstappen and Red Bull did get some competition from Ferrari on Friday. It would be interesting to see if there will be a fight for pole position or another easy front position for the Dutchman.