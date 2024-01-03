“Did they really have to ruin 2024 that quickly?”: F1 fans unhappy with recent Danica Patrick news

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick will be a member of the Sky Sports F1 team for the 2024 season. Though the American racing driver has occasionally featured on Sky Sports, she will once again be seen amongst the likes of Martin Brundle, Simon Lazenby, and more.

As reported by to PlanetF1 and later confirmed by Sky Sports, Danica Patrick will feature in seven out of 24 race broadcasts in the season.

As soon as the news broke about her being on the Sky Sports roster of presenters, many F1 fans on social media reacted negatively to it. This was mainly because of Danica Patrick's comments during the Hungarian GP last year about how motorsports is mainly masculine and that women do not have the right mindset to be successful in them.

Fans on X criticized how the 2024 F1 season was already ruined because of the news. One of them also mentioned how former F1 driver Jenson Button will once again correct the ex-NASCAR driver during the live broadcast.

Here are some of the comments from fans:

"Did they really have to ruin 2024 that quickly?"

"Place your bets on how many time Jenson Button has to correct her on what is actually going on"

Danica Patrick on Toto Wolff's demeanor after the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

The 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP was not the best race for Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ended up in seventh and eighth place, respectively, only scoring 10 points in total. It is safe to say that Toto Wolff was not happy with the performance.

Hence, former NASCAR driver and pundit Danica Patrick had some interesting observations on Wolff's body language after the Las Vegas GP. Speaking on Sky Sports F1, she said:

“You can sense, Toto looked defeated, frustrated, tired maybe. Christian [Horner] was talking about the timing of this event.

She added:

“It’s been a long year, everybody is wearing down, so I’m sure it’s feeling extra heavy to them now, especially when they have bad days – especially when they get glimmers of hope.”

Toto Wolff and his entire team at Mercedes will be working very hard for 2024 and at least fight for the championship with Red Bull. Since it has been more than two years since Lewis Hamilton bagged a race win, the seven-time world champion will also be hungry to win his record-breaking eighth world title.